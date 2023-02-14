Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School is sending the youngest team of all to this year's Rottnest Channel Swim.
Four of the finest Year 9 swimmers will line up for Grammar, Tana Hathway, Ruby Eastaugh, Nick Bouzada-Olgiati, and Digby Clements. At 14 years old, they just scrape in above the minimum age for competitors.
All are avid club swimmers, but coach Natalie Ferrier said the challenge of the open water will be a different game altogether for the kids who spend most of their training time in the pool.
"There's a lot more factors. You have the wind chop, the waves, just the general fatigue from the distance. In the open water conditions your stroke has to be slightly different to your pool swimming," Ms Ferrier said.
"I've been trying to check the long range forecast, but that's not going to come out for a few more days. You get 14 days long range, but you never quite know until the night before, or the morning of."
The Channel Swim is a 19.7km open water swim from Cottesloe Beach to Rottnest Island. It can be done solo, or in a relay style by a team. The team started training for the big event as far back as five months ago.
"It's a long swim. They have to start training in October. A lot of them are club swimmers, so they've been swimming throughout the year, but we focus on long distance, and open water swims," Ms Ferrier said.
This year nearly half of the swimmers, including Grammar's Year 9 team, will be attempting it for the first time. They won't be without experience though. Ruby, Tana and Nick all completed the recent Busselton Jetty Swim solo, with Tana finishing second in the under 15 category. Her older sister has completed the channel swim, as has Digby's older brother, and Ruby's mum and dad.
Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School has been sending teams for more than 20 years, and has had Year 11 student Scarlett Riddle along with the team to mentor them through the training process, and support them from the boat on the day.
The team will swim the 19.7km in a relay. One will swim for a few minutes, followed by the rest of the team and support crew in a boat. Much like endurance racing drivers, they will swap in and out during the day, so each gets a rest.
"They'll probably change over every couple of minutes and rotate through like that and just keep going," Ms Ferrier said.
"Their times will get a little bit shorter each time, so by the end of it when we're coming into the last five kilometres, they'll probably be swapping over every two minutes, and sprinting it out."
Ms Ferrier said despite their young age, she's confident her team will rise to the occasion, but if the weather is poor, they could be in for a very tough day.
"They're a really strong bunch. If the conditions hold up, and they're not as southerly as they usually get, the kids will be great."
