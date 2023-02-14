Bunbury Mail

Bunbury Grammar's Year 9 team youngest at Rottnest Channel Swim

By Edward Scown
Updated February 14 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 1:00pm
The BCGS Year 9 swim team. Tana Hathway, Ruby Eastaugh, Coach Natalie Ferrier, Nick Bouzada-Olgiati, and Digby Clements. Picture by Edward Scown.

Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School is sending the youngest team of all to this year's Rottnest Channel Swim.

