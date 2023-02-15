Following the arrest of a man suspected of carrying out a violent sexual assault in Harvey, WA Police set up a mobile unit at Snell Park in the hope that locals would come forward with information.
Police say between 3am and 4am on Saturday January 28, a man was sexually assaulted at Snell Park on Hayward Street.
Sex Assault Squad Detectives have charged a 33-year-old man with multiple sexual offences as they continue to investigate the incident.
A Mobile Policing Unit was set up on Tuesday, staffed with Detectives from the Sex Assault Squad who had travelled down from Perth to hear any information locals might have been able to offer.
"We're here today appealing for any public support that may assist us with our investigation," Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Martin said.
"We're also aware that as a result of this matter, there have been a number of Facebook posts, which probably aren't helpful for the community, so we'd encourage the community to come together, and let the investigation and the court process play out."
While police have arrested the man they allege is the perpetrator of the attack, they are still looking to speak to two men who were seen leaving the Snell Park area around the time of the incident. Senior Detective Martin said the men may have information which is valuable to their investigation.
"We don't believe that there is any reason that the public need to be concerned about any further potential victims being exposed as a result of this incident," he said.
"It's extremely important that people can feel safe, and go about their lives without being assaulted."
In the wake of the incident, police attended Harvey Beef, where a number of foreign workers were called to a meeting to discuss issued relating to consent.
"Police did attend that particular event where a number of the foreign workers had an opportunity to ask questions of the police and Harvey Beef, and we were able to reinforce the standards that are expected within the community," Senior Detective Martin said.
"They're very valuable members of the community, and we're very grateful that they're here."
Senior Detective Martin noted that while there has been some speculative comments on social media, police haven't been made aware of any rising tensions between the foreign workers and the rest of the Harvey community.
"We haven't noticed any of those particular issues at this stage. It appears that the Harvey Beef foreign workers are fitting in well with the community, and the community have welcomed them with open arms. We want to ensure that continues in the way that it has been.
"Harvey Beef have been extremely supportive of the police in this investigation."
The Mobile Policing Unit remained for only a day near Snell Park, only a few hundred metres from the Harvey Police Station. Senior Detective Martin said the purpose of what was effectively a temporary second police station was to give locals a different setting, in the hopes that it would jog the memory of any potential witnesses.
"The Harvey police station is there on a daily basis, and people driving past it would become complacent with that. The idea of having this mobile policing facility, it's something a little different which may make people think, or bring back a thought."
"We have had some persons who have provided the Sex Assault Squad with some information, and they are currently collating that information."
Anybody with information they believe could help with the investigation is urged to contact Crimestoppers.
If you need help, there are people who will listen. Call 1800RESPECT, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
