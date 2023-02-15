Bunbury Mail

Police call for public help in Harvey investigation

By Edward Scown
Updated February 16 2023 - 11:07am, first published February 15 2023 - 7:00pm
Following the arrest of a man suspected of carrying out a violent sexual assault in Harvey, WA Police set up a mobile unit at Snell Park in the hope that locals would come forward with information.

