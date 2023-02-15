Local artist Robyn Bishoff has been displaying her life's work at Bunbury Regional Art Gallery for months now, but she had a treat in store on Wednesday for those who wouldn't normally be able to fully appreciate her gallery.
A group of vision impaired locals were invited to the gallery to feel, rather than see, a selection of Bishoff's sculptures.
Now entering her eighties, the prolific visual artist is losing her own sight, and organised the event to share art with others in a similar situation.
"Because I'm going blind, I joined a group, Short On Sight. They're amazing people. Some of them are totally blind, others can see a bit," Ms Bishoff said.
The exhibition started by simply passing around handfuls of clay. This way, they could get a sense for the soft raw material which became the hardened sculptures. While some were amazed with the texture alone, others immediately started crafting things of their own.
The event was the first of its kind for the gallery, but a similar thing is being done in Perth on a regular basis. BRAG Education Officer Molly Werner said she would like to bring that concept to Bunbury.
"I think it's very important that art is inclusive and accessible. It's for everyone," she said.
"This is going really well, everybody seems to be enjoying themselves. You don't normally get to touch the art here, so it's a bit different."
Bishoff has crafted a selection of spheres which are interesting to look at, with their distinct range of colours and patterns. But the carefully crafted texture of them, full of lines and holes, was equally as interesting to those who could only feel.
"I just want to hold it forever. I can feel the energy," participant Terese Scharer said.
It got a bit more tricky when it came to a clay face. Guesses as to what it was flew around the room. It could be a helmet, it's about the right size. Maybe the smooth forehead was the shell of a tortoise, or the flowing hair was the wool of a sheep.
Each player in the guessing game tried their best not to listen as the others figured it out. That way they could all share the same childlike joy once they felt the eyes and the nose and realised what they were holding.
"This is what I would like if I couldn't see. You've still got your hands to feel things, so if you can't see, that gives you a good idea of what's in front of you," Ms Bishoff said.
The full exhibition, titled A Colourful Life, takes over much of the ground floor of the gallery with Ms Bishoff's extensive portfolio. It features landscapes from Europe, to her property in Burekup, as well as an array of portraits of people she's met along her travels.
If you want to see it for yourself, it's on display until February 26. But normal gallery rules apply, so no touching those ones.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.