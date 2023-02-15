Bunbury Mail

Robyn Bishoff's art opened for the blind to feel.

By Edward Scown
Updated February 15 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
Feeling the features of a clay sculpture allowed locals with vision impairments to experience the art gallery. Picture by Edward Scown.

Local artist Robyn Bishoff has been displaying her life's work at Bunbury Regional Art Gallery for months now, but she had a treat in store on Wednesday for those who wouldn't normally be able to fully appreciate her gallery.

