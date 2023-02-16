Bunbury Mail

Lucy Smith knocked out of Australian Idol

By Edward Scown
Updated February 16 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:00pm
Lucy Smith wowed the judges with her rendition of Pleasure and Pain. Picture by Lucy Smith.

A humble 19 year old op-shop worker won the hearts of many around the country with her audition for Australian Idol, but her time on the show has come to an end.

