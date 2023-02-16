A humble 19 year old op-shop worker won the hearts of many around the country with her audition for Australian Idol, but her time on the show has come to an end.
Lucy Smith left her post at Good Sammy in Bunbury to chase her dream, and got as far as having her audition aired on national TV.
Trainor was quick to comment on Smith's outfit, saying she looked "So cool" in her purple floppy hat and
"I work in an op-shop so I always find funny things to wear. I get all the good stuff," Smith said.
Her "Haunting" cover of Divinyls' Pleasure and Pain impressed judges Amy Shark, Meghan Trainor, Harry Connick Jr, and Kyle Sandilands so much that she got a golden ticket to the top 50, the first elimination stage of the competition.
"This is my vibe completely, I like everything that you do. You really sold me then babe," Amy Shark said.
Connick Jr was most looking forward to seeing her progress, telling the other judges he thought she would forge her own path in the competition.
"I have a feeling she's going to stay exactly like that, and it's going to make other people feel uncomfortable, because other people are going to try and conform, but she's going to do her thing," he said.
The top 50 challenge saw groups of singers lined up to perform a part of a chosen song one after the other. The usually very quiet and reserved Smith was lined up to sing Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus along with several others.
Her part was not aired, which caused confusion among fans who took to social media wondering if she got through to the next stage. However, she cleared up on her own Facebook page that she was eliminated from the competition.
"I'm trying my best to respond to everyone to thank you personally. I'm shocked at how many people have been rooting for me," she said.
Smith was joined 15-year-old Busselton girl Phoebe Stewart, who did make it through to the next stage, the top 24. Her powerful cover of Adele's One and Only caught the particular attention of Kyle Sandilands during auditions.
"I think this is what happens when someone lives in a small town, and they're not wasting their time with junk, and applying themselves to something they love, and are very good at. I can only imagine where you could possibly go," Sandilands said.
"Or you could run into drugs and ruin the whole thing."
While Phoebe is out flying the flag for our little corner of the country, Lucy Smith is back home gigging. You can catch her live at The Deck in Busselton on February 26.
