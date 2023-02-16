A bushfire Advice is in place for people bound by Giumelli Road to the north, Gardincourt Drive to the east, Dowdells Line to the west and Pile Road to the south in Henty in the Shire of Dardanup.
Henty Road between Pile Road and Giumelli Road is currently closed as firefighters are on the scene.
The fire was reported at 10:40am and is moving to the south east. It is not yet considered contained or controlled.
There is no threat to lives or homes, but authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible, as there is firefighting equipment moving around, and a lot of smoke in the area affecting visibility.
