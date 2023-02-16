Bunbury Mail

Bushfire warning issued east of Dardanup

Updated February 16 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:01pm
Firefighters are on the scene of a bushfire east of Dardanup.

A bushfire Advice is in place for people bound by Giumelli Road to the north, Gardincourt Drive to the east, Dowdells Line to the west and Pile Road to the south in Henty in the Shire of Dardanup.

