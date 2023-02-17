The John Banks Memorial Dog Park is the only fenced in, off lead area south of Mandurah. It's also one of the hottest, dustiest places in town.
A small group of locals are doing everything they can to change that.
Tracey Cowan has been leading a committee since early 2021 to gather support for an upgrade, in the hopes of creating a more inviting place for Withers locals to socialise, and let their dogs play.
"A lot of what we're focusing on, particularly after COVID, is the mental health aspect. A lot of the users of this park are elderly, and there's quite a number of people with disabilities. It's their only source of interaction with others," she said.
She spoke at the Annual Meeting of Electors at the City of Bunbury in January and placed a motion in the agenda for the next meeting, on February 21, which the council is obligated to consider.
It calls on the City to put money aside, and create a plan for the dog park which Ms Cowan hopes will address a few shortcomings in the park, which were brought up in a community survey in May of 2021. 160 locals responded, and it outlined the need for more shade, water fountains, some play equipment for the dogs, and a carpark and gate which is accessible for people in wheelchairs, and parents pushing prams.
"Our biggest thing is that it's got decent pathways, and shaded benches you can actually access. We'd like an extra drinking fountain, and we've identified an area where we could have some play equipment. Nothing super fancy," Ms Cowan said.
"We trialed a gentleman in his wheelchair with his dog trying to come in the gate. The surface isn't very good, and there isn't really enough room to do it safely," Ms Cowan said.
As it is now, the John Banks Memorial Dog Park is an open grassed area with few trees. Ms Cowan said the grass tends to die off in summer, rendering a large portion of the park a sand pit for much of the year. The access driveways off Parade Road are steep, rough gravel, and not signposted.
"I've had people coming from Perth asking where the park is and if I'd recommend it. I'm actually embarrassed to recommend it."
Despite some resistance from previous City administrations, Ms Cowan said the calls to upgrade have good support within the City of Bunbury executive, and the council. CEO Mal Osborne has written letters of support for the dog park committee's grant applications, and councillor Betty McCleary joined the committee herself.
She said the dog park is a vital area for the Withers community to meet one another, and expand their social circles. For that to happen, she said, it needs to be made "More user friendly".
"This is somewhere where they can start reconnecting after COVID with each other. I think it's something we took for granted years ago, but now we need to start encouraging it," Cr McCleary said.
"I'm really enthusiastic about the community and council working in collaboration to improve this area."
While a detailed motion goes to Council this month, the committee isn't banking on council to give the project the funding it needs. They're continuing with their own fundraising efforts, including a movie night, and a massive Paws Walk at the end of April, which Ms Cowan hopes will see hundreds fill the park.
"Ideally we would like to see some funding put into the park sooner rather than later. We will continue with our fundraising, but we'd like to see some reciprocal arrangement."
"It really is a super important part of Withers, from all the people I've spoken to, for community, mental health, social interaction, and promoting positive puppy play."
