Two weeks ago, 10-year-old Evie Whipps was looking forward to starting clarinet lessons. Now he's staring down six weeks of radiation therapy for a tumour which her mum says is "never going to go away".
Evie has Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. It's a tumour on her brain stem, right where it connects to the bottom of her brain. Because it's so deep, doctors can't operate on it without certain risk of severe brain damage. The survival rate five years post-diagnosis is less than one per cent. Patients typically don't survive more than 15 months.
It only made itself obvious to Evie's mum Pia Whipps after school on a Monday.
"I was just sitting on the lounge, taking a breather from doing all the housework, and she came over just to tell me a story. Her eyes were flickering left to right really rapidly. I told her to stop, I thought she was mucking around," Ms Whipps said.
"I have zero medical training, but I've watched a lot of Grey's Anatomy. I did the whole 'keep your head still, look over here, follow my finger'. I just wanted to get a gauge on what was going on.
"I watched her for 20 minutes, and that was enough for me to say something's wrong."
Ms Whipps called their family GP, who told her to take Evie to Bunbury Regional Hospital's emergency department. She waited for hours before getting in to have Evie's eyes examined. The doctor there found that she had lost nearly all vision in her left eye.
"I'm the mum that gets all the kids' eyes checked every year, for no reason, I just like to stay on top of that sort of thing. She's never had a problem, so when I saw that she basically had no vision in her left eye, I thought something's really wrong."
Ms Whipps said after a second test, the vision came back in that eye, and the doctor sent them home with instructions to seek a referral for an MRI scan if things got worse. At this point, Ms Whipps said Evie's eyes were still twitching uncontrollably, and that she was not given a referral by the doctor in the emergency department.
"It's 10pm, my daughter Elsie is tired and crying. I'm trying to deal with everything at once, and I just said okay. I didn't absorb it until I walked out.
"I understand that Bunbury Hospital is completely overwhelmed all the time. I get it. But the idea of not being able to give a referral for a 10-year-old child that's showing neurological symptoms is just insane to me."
Jeff Calver, Director of Bunbury Regional Hospital, said the doctor dealt with Evie's condition in line with WA Country Health Service protocols.
"Our staff - who feel deeply for this child and their family - provided compassionate care in line with protocols," he said.
"However, we recognise that in this instance, a referral for an MRI from Bunbury Regional Hospital rather than from a GP could have been provided."
Ms Whipps spent the next two days calling back and forth between local radiology labs, and her GP, but was told waiting times to get an MRI were as long as eight weeks. After exhausting her options in Bunbury, she took Evie to the Emergency Department at Perth Children's Hospital.
"We saw the doctor very quickly, she spent an insane amount of time with us. She went through every single detail, every symptom, noted everything down."
Ms Whipps said the doctors there weren't concerned for Evie's immediate health, but the head of the department did put some calls in to schedule an MRI in Perth.
"I was gobsmacked that the head doctor would go and make the phone calls for me, because all I'd been doing was fending for myself."
The news was delivered the next morning by the family GP, Dr Parampreet Sidhu, who asked to see Evie right away so he could make sure she was healthy enough to travel to Perth.
"I genuinely feel bad for him. You could hear the pain in his voice having to tell us," Ms Whipps said.
"I cannot explain the shock. I thought I'd felt shock before, but I've never felt shock like it. It was like getting hit by a bus."
By this time, Evie's dad Josh had flown in from his FIFO job, and the family has essentially moved to PCH. Since Josh is a casual employee, he's not being paid while he's not working, so a family friend started a Gofundme to help the family keep the bills paid.
In less than three days, it smashed through the $50,000 goal. At time of writing, 784 people had donated $60,820.
"We're literally surrounded by angels. We have the most incredible people around us," Ms Whipps said.
The family is currently trying to find accommodation in Perth. They have a place reserved at Ronald McDonald House, but that only opens to them when Evie starts her radiotherapy in a week's time.
The radiotherapy won't cure Evie's condition, but it will make it easier to live with.
"It's completely incurable, it's never going to go away. The radiation is just to prolong her life."
Evie is up and about for now, but she has trouble keeping her balance, so any movement outside her room is best done in a wheelchair. Ms Whipps said she's avoiding "big scary words" for now, but she's sure Evie knows "something's up".
As for Evie's siblings, Sunny aged 2 and Elsie, aged 5 - they're mostly unaware of what their sister is facing.
"Evie's got some wobbly eyes, and the doctors are going to help her," Elsie said.
The family plan to travel the state once Evie is done with the radiation. Ms Whipps said she's hesitant to go far from Perth, but she wants to give Evie a short trip here and there.
"We're not planning on going far, but the idea of being able to take her away and show her a little bit more. Take her on adventures with her brother and sister, and feel normal."
