Alt-J has very quietly taken over the international indie scene since their debut in 2012, and the British trio will no doubt be one of the main draws for this year's Groovin' The Moo.
The festival scene is all too familiar to keyboard player Gus Unger-Hamilton, but as he explained to the Mail in an early morning one-on-one, touring has taken on a new dimension since the band's last Australian trip in 2017.
"[Vocalist Joe Newman] and I both have young kids, so when we're not touring, we're at home really focusing on parenthood," Unger-Hamilton said.
"It's not easy. Facetime is a great invention. It's just about trying to be as supportive as I can of my wife when I'm at home, then when I'm away, I guess trying to remind myself that I'm doing a job, earning money and trying to do the best for the family."
Unger-Hamilton said the band have all been hanging out to get back to Australia, especially with the chance to see parts of the country they don't normally get to on their capital city-centric tours.
"Australian tours tend to give you quite a few days off, so I'm really hopeful that we can get out and do some nice things."
Unger-Hamilton will be leaving his one-and-a-half year old back in London when Alt-J joins the stacked GTM lineup in Bunbury this May. It's the first time they'll get the chance to play the 2021 Hottest 100 placing tune from their latest album, The Dream, for their adoring Australian fans.
"U&ME is actually written about a day at a festival in Australia, so I'm hoping that one's going to go down well,"
"Joe was sending me these videos and voice notes as the day wore on, and he was - shall we say - enjoying himself more and more. It was quite funny really, and we turned those videos he was sending me into the lyrics of the song."
While U&ME, and "festival banger" Hard Drive Gold are a lock for the setlist, Unger-Hamilton said it's a bit more challenging to play the deep cuts for the hardcore fans in a festival environment, which he likened to busking.
"When you do your own gig you've got a captive audience. You know everyone in the room has bought a ticket to see you. Whereas at a festival is kind of a passing trade situation.
"You're quite often playing at the same time as someone else who people might want to see, so people might come to watch you for a bit, then go watch something else."
"You generally will put together a set that's a bit more muscular, shall we say, you're not going to throw in some deep cut ballads during a festival set."
The setlist might be harder to pick, he said the festival does bring the chance to meet new artists, as they all travel around together. The Australian-heavy lineup isn't all that familiar to the Englishman, who's trying his best to disconnect from the indie scene while he's at home. Before our chat, he'd been out to see the London Symphony Orchestra perform pieces by Hungarian composer Gyorgy Ligeti.
"In the last few years, I've found that following the indie rock scene isn't really my thing at the moment. I listen to a lot more classical music to be honest. It just makes me feel like I'm at home, rather than keeping my finger on the pulse."
"I'm more of a classical person, Thom [Sonny Green] kind of comes from a heavy metal background, and Joe comes from a kind of soul, Americana type thing that his dad was always into playing. I think those three things smash together, and there's a big bang that creates Alt-J."
