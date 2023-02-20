Bunbury's own Codee-Lee has two more top awards to add to her already vast collection after a big night at the WA Country Music Awards.
The awards were announced as part of the Boyup Brook Country Music Festival, where many of the finalists entertained the crowds along the Blackwood River over a three-day weekend.
Codee-Lee went home with two of the most coveted awards - Songwriter of the Year and Female artist of the year. Beating stiff competition in Brandon Poletti and Siobhan Cotchin.
For Codee-Lee though, it was all about getting back to where her career began.
"I was 15 years old when I first stepped onto the Boyup Brook Country Music Festival stage and here I am 14 years later having won 16 awards."
It's far from the first time she's taken home a Golden Buckle in Boyup Brook. In 2022 she was once again the star of the show, winning four awards for her 2021 EP, Who I Am.
That release took out single and EP of the year, as well as earing her songwriter of the year, and the people's choice award.
This year's songwriting gong was off the back of new release On The Run, which has drawn nearly 70,000 streams on Spotify since its release in October last year.
It now joins her 16 WA Country Music Awards, and three WA Music awards on top of her piano.
"I have an amazing band I have been performing with and I am so excited to see what the next 12 months bring"
As if the awards weren't enough, Codee-Lee dropped a new single over the weekend as well. The Little Things was written for her son Bozeman, encouraging him to "Stand tall".
"I wrote The Little Things to share with him, to chase what ever makes you happy," she said.
"I performed a main stage show Saturday evening, won 2 awards and released a brand new single so it has been a busy weekend but I am living my dream and loving every second of it."
