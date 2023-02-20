The South West Touring Car Club kicked off their 50th year in style on Saturday, as they crowned their champions of the 2022 season.
"2022 was a fantastic year for our small club. Six rounds of Autocross, one Motorkhana, one state rally, and one [Australian Rally Championship] Super Special Stage," SWTCC President Jason Lowther said.
"It was a very busy schedule, and we couldn't do it without the dedication and hard work of a core bunch of people."
The club took the night so recognise its top competitors, as well as those who work trackside and behind the scenes, like Non-competing club member of the year Heath Bennett, who volunteers as, among many other things, a flag marshal in what he called "The best spectator point in the world."
The Ladies Autocross competition was a tight contest between Hannah Lowther and champion Kelsey Gerdei, but the younger Lowther got one back, winning the overall Female Competitor trophy by an impossibly close two points, earned at the sole Motokhana event for the year.
By the end of presentations, she had accumulated three awards, as she took out the overall Motokhana championship.
Father-son duo Jason and Noah Humble both walked away with trophies on the night. The senior Humble took third in the experts Autocross division, while Noah took gold in the Junior category to cries of "Expert" from the peanut gallery, as he was regularly alongside he dad on the timing sheets throughout the year.
Grade One champion John Saunders was highly complementary of the running of the junior grade in his acceptance speech.
"Originally we got involved because we've got a 16 year old granddaughter, and we know the value of the training that goes into an Autocross event, and we thought it's probably the best thing we can do for her to improve her skills, and her safety. It's really driver training through participation."
Newly re-elected club president Jason Lowther took out the top Autocross category after a tight final round competition, where he wheeled his Hyundai Excel into second to get across the line on points.
His performance also earned him the overall Autocross, and combined championships, matching his daughter's three trophies for the night.
He was in a close battle with Andrew Jansen at the start of the season, but a heavy crash in round three destroyed Jansen's Excel, and put him out of the running. He didn't go home empty handed though. He was the not-so-proud recipient of the Wreckers Award.
"Not the trophy I was chasing, but I'll take it," he said.
"That's two Excels I've killed out here now, so if anybody has a third they want destroyed, hit me up."
The first round of Autocross kicks off in April at Bunbury Speedway, so there's still time for new racers to get their cars ready, and get involved in what is shaping up to be an exciting season.
"2023 is shaping up to be a big year again, and it's the 50th anniversary of our club, so hopefully we come up with something special to commemorate that," Jason Lowther said.
