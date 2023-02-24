Bunbury Mail

Local artists combine on Ukraine war anniversary

By David Bailey
Updated February 24 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Zieba holds his work of art- he hopes will bring attention to the plight of those suffering in Ukraine as the war there enters its second year. Picture by David Bailey.

Two local artists have combined their talents for a reminder of the devastation brought on by the war in Ukraine, as Friday marks a year since Russia invaded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.