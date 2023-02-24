Two local artists have combined their talents for a reminder of the devastation brought on by the war in Ukraine, as Friday marks a year since Russia invaded.
Anna Komarnyckyj and Stan Zieba have produced outstanding works capturing the horror and devastation that has killed hundreds of thousands of soldiers and civilians and left large swathes of Ukraine reduced to rubble.
"I wanted to show the devastation and tragedy that has left millions suffering," Mr Zeiba said.
His parents were forced into slave labour in Germany by the Nazis after Poland was overrun in 1939, triggering World War II.
Ms Komarnyckyj's parents fled West from Ukraine; having survived Nazi occupation, they would flee the Soviet Russian forces who once again sought to subjugate and terrorize the local population they believed supported the Germans in the war.
Ms Komarnyckyj and Mr Zieba were born in European refugee camps after the war. Their parents came to Australia in the 1950s.
The fear of the brutality and the horrors of war unleashed in the "old country" never left them, and the new generation never forgot their parent's pain.
Many years later, history, it seems, would repeat.
"I could not believe what happened on that day," Mr Zeiba said, reflecting on February 24, 2022, when the Russian army launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
Both artists were shocked by events, as was the world, which for the most part has supported the fight from the defenders, who face a force not mobilized on this scale in Europe since World War II.
Mr Zeiba has personally given thousands of dollars to appeals for Ukraine in the last year but wanted to do more. Then he remembered a family friend and renowned local Bunbury artist Anna Komarnyckyj.
The two worked out a painting, depicting events showing the chaos and suffering of war that would become a work of art.
"Once I started feeling the emotions of events, it just came effortlessly to me," Ms Komarnyckyj said.
While the brush strokes on the canvas are Komarnyckyj's missiles, which protrude from the painting, and the figures representing the dead are the work of Zeiba, whose art is woodwork.
Although he is known to turn his hand to plastic piping in pursuit of his art, in this case, a very cleverly crafted and authentic-looking missile, with which he hopes to create fireworks.
In the colours of Ukraine, the missile has a message, albeit facetious, "To Russia with love."
Zeiba hopes the two works can go on display and help bring attention to the plight and suffering of the Ukrainian people.
The two works of art capture a time in history, a time we thought we had got beyond.
They would be perfect additions to the City of Bunbury art collection and raise desperately needed funds for a country that sees its citizens dying each day as they battle for something we take for granted.
