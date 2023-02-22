A late addition to the agenda for the Shire of Harvey's February meeting will see council look into the future of the old visitor centre building.
A request for expressions of interest was put out in March 2022, and it received two responses, both of which were not deemed by the council to be suitable.
That led the Shire to hold a concept forum earlier in February, where Shire officers presented suggestions to council, which included leasing out the former visitor centre, demolishing it entirely, or turning it into "The thing that Harvey can be famous for."
Another option being seriously considered is to transform the building into "A unique immersive May Gibbs experience."
May Gibbs was a children's author and illustrator, best known for her book Snugglepot and Cuddlepie. Gibbs grew up on a farm in Harvey in the late 19th century. Stirling Cottage, which is next to the visitor centre, was once her home, and houses a display of her Gumnut Babies characters.
Councillors will vote on February 28 on developing a business case for the "May Gibbs experience", and a case for demolition. Removing the building would allow for the Stirling Cottage Gardens to be expanded, and space for a car park to accommodate tourists, and future events in the Gardens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.