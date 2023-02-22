Bunbury Mail

Future uncertain for Harvey visitor centre

By Edward Scown
February 22 2023 - 4:00pm
The future of the Harvey visitor centre is up for debate at the next Shire of Harvey council meeting. Picture by Shire of Harvey.

A late addition to the agenda for the Shire of Harvey's February meeting will see council look into the future of the old visitor centre building.

