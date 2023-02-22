The latest statistics from the Real Estate Institute of WA show Busselton house prices have skyrocketed in the past year, while Bunbury has seen the largest price rise in the state for the last quarter.
Since February of 2022, the median house sale price in Busselton has jumped 20 per cent to $660,000. 1.5 per cent of that coming in the December 2022 quarter.
Bunbury was distant second for annual price rise, with the median sale price up 9.1 per cent to $460,000. However, Bunbury's prices saw the biggest rise in WA during the December 2022 quarter, leaping 2.3per cent in three months.
"Top performers" if you're in the market to sell. But for young people trying to buy their first home, or move out into a rental, it's more grim reading.
REIWA President Joe White said a lot of those Bunbury sales have been in the lower income areas.
"What has been selling lately are older homes on good-sized blocks near the beach, such as in Usher, Withers and Carey Park," he said.
"These are cheaper areas and offer good value - it's a case of the worst house in the best street. These properties offer opportunities to renovate or build close to the coast, in areas that are likely to see some rejuvenation in future."
"Overall, Bunbury is a robust area offering a range of employment opportunities. It is good to see more young people buying in the area and the education facilities appeal to families, while we're seeing older residents stay as the available health care improves."
Bunbury and Busselton were also high on the rent increase rates across the nine regional centres tracked by REIWA. In the past 12 months they have seen increases of 16.7 and 16.4 per cent respectively. However, Bunbury's rent price went down by one per cent in the last quarter, while prospective Busselton renters can expect to pay 10.3 per cent more than they would have in the first three months of the financial year.
The biggest jump in rent prices belongs to Broome, where the median weekly rent has surged in the past year 37.7 per cent, to $895. That puts Broome on par with Port Hedland's $900 per week median rent.
Mr White said the State Government's investment in ports would increase the value of housing in regional centres.
"The McGowan Government is investing $332 million to optimise growth at Geraldton Port and $10.7 million to improve Bunbury and Esperance Ports. The Federal Government has just announced a $565 million funding boost for Pilbara Ports," he said.
"Infrastructure upgrades like this are extremely beneficial for regional areas - look at the effect the Busselton airport redevelopment had on Busselton, Dunsborough, Margaret River and Bunbury."
