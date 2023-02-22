Bunbury Mail

South West sees housing prices climb further

By Edward Scown
Updated February 22 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:00pm
House sale prices have shot up in the south west over the past year. Picture by Edward Scown.

The latest statistics from the Real Estate Institute of WA show Busselton house prices have skyrocketed in the past year, while Bunbury has seen the largest price rise in the state for the last quarter.

