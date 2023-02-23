Gary Power is like most men of the Boomer generation. He spent a lot of his childhood playing in the sun, and a lot of his working life in the outdoors. Now, he said, he's paying the price.
"I've always been an outside person. Love wearing shorts and thongs and a singlet. Typical 'she'll be right mate' attitude. Now I'm suffering the consequences."
It's been a year now since Mr Power was diagnosed with Stage 4 Melanoma. What usually starts as a little mole on the surface of the skin had spread through his spine to every corner of his body. His first indication only came once it had spread.
"I was doing the normal male thing and having a bit of a scratch around the old knackers region, just sitting watching TV, and I found two lumps in my groin," he said.
He followed it with a bit of an abnormal male thing - he went straight to the doctor. From his first GP visit came weeks of tests and scans before the inevitable diagnosis. His wife, Josephine, had retired from a long career at Bunbury Catholic College to support him, but on that fateful day, COVID restrictions meant Mr Power was alone.
"I was lucky to do it here in Bunbury, but I was by myself. The doctor was showing me the pictures of the scan. My body looked like a Christmas tree," he said.
"It was an extremely scary time, knowing that Melanoma is the fastest spreading cancer of all cancers, and it had spread. Without any response to treatment it would spread further, and I would be one of the statistics."
Because of the spread, it couldn't be treated with Chemotherapy. Instead he relied on a newer Immunotherapy treatment.
"The doctor said 'If this had happened five years ago, I would have just sent you home to get your affairs in order'. However, it's not five years ago, and we have these new drugs available," Mr Power said.
"If you respond to them, things might be better, but if you don't respond, you probably won't see Christmas."
"I did respond to treatment, and I'm still kicking goals 12 months later."
The first round of treatment involved regular trips from his home in Dardanup to St John Bunbury Hospital's cancer ward. There he received powerful doses of drugs which helped his own immune system to fight the cancer cells.
"They have a comprehensive cancer centre in St John's which you become a patient of. It's very scary walking in there for the first time."
While it's not as taxing on the body as Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy drugs aren't without their side effects. Mr Power said he's lost the function of his thyroid gland - which releases a hormone controlling a range of core body functions. He's also had to give up golf, because of arthritis which has developed in his hands. The biggest side effect, he said, is fatigue.
"It knocks your body around, and you just want to lay down. Like if you've ever had a decent hangover, and all you want to do is lay down on the couch like a big dog. That's how you feel."
"The fatigue is manageable if you listen to your body. The joint stiff ness is something you expect with age anyway. I'm nearly 72 so you expect some of these things. The loss of my thyroid function is no real loss because it's very treatable."
Mr Power has been steadily beating his Melanoma over the past 12 months. He said he's far from cancer free, but he's hopeful that with continued treatment, he'll be able to make a full recovery.
"I'm one of the unlucky ones that was diagnosed with a death sentence if I didn't respond, but I'm also one of the lucky ones that did respond. A lot of people don't."
His level of recovery means he can join the Melanoma Institute of Australia's Melanoma March. On March 12, locals with stories just like Mr Power's will march down the Koombana Bay foreshore to raise funds for the type of research Mr Power said saved his life.
"These drugs I'm on are fairly new in medical terms, so people who were in a situation like me five years ago didn't have these specific drugs to kill the cancer. It was a death sentence back then."
"Without this research, I'd be dead."
Melanoma March events will take place in every state and territory, with the aim of raising $1 million. Anyone who wishes to register for the march, or donate, can do so at www.melanomamarch.org.au.
