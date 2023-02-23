Bunbury Mail
Our People

Locals rally for Melanoma March

By Edward Scown
Updated February 23 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:00pm
Gary and Josephine Power are joining Melanoma March to raise funds for life saving research. Picture supplied.

Gary Power is like most men of the Boomer generation. He spent a lot of his childhood playing in the sun, and a lot of his working life in the outdoors. Now, he said, he's paying the price.

Local News

