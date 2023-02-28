Bunbury Mail

Tim Rogers to debut new album in Bunbury

By Edward Scown
Updated February 28 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 1:30pm
Tim Rogers is touring his latest project, Tines of Stars Unfurled. Picture supplied.

Fans of You Am I frontman Tim Rogers have been waiting 24 years for an answer to the question posed by his first solo album, What Rhymes With Cars And Girls. Now, we have an answer.

