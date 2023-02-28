Fans of You Am I frontman Tim Rogers have been waiting 24 years for an answer to the question posed by his first solo album, What Rhymes With Cars And Girls. Now, we have an answer.
Tines Of Stars Unfurled is the latest offering from Rogers and his touring band The Twin Set, featuring Jen Anderson of Weddings, Parties, Anything fame on the fiddle.
It's a big departure from the You Am I hits you'd be familiar with, as Rogers trades the loud, power pop stampede for a bluegrass stroll through more than two decades of music.
"Music, particularly in this folk, country kind of sphere is very enthusiastic, but you can't get lazy on it. You're listening for nuances all the time," Rogers said.
"Lyrically, it's quite intimate, and hopefully good. You're forced into talking about stuff."
It's not just the name which connects it to his 1999 debut. Each song on Tines Of Stars Unfurled links deliberately back to a track on the first record.
"I needed to correct some wrongs, even if just for myself," Rogers said.
Take for example, 1999's You've Been Good To Me So Far. A love letter to a significant other. That's now tied at the end with track two, Been So Good, Been So Far.
"Every time I sang that song I'd think, who is this person? It was clumsy. A couple of other songs didn't ring true to me, either. They did at the time maybe, but I think it was a pose.
"I don't have many great ideas, but this one was pretty good as a writing experiment."
The bluegrass shift fits well with Rogers' agricultural lifestyle. Growing up in Kalgoorlie, and now living in rural Victoria, he's had to develop the skills to connect with people.
"You have to listen, but you also have to bring something to the table."
Reconnecting with Anderson and The Twin Set was a huge part of the writing process, Rogers said. Having not made music together, or seen each other for decades, much of the songwriting was simply all of them catching up in a brutally honest way.
"Maybe it wasn't the smartest idea that we didn't make music together for decades, but maybe it was the right thing because now we're on the highways and we've got so much to talk about."
After so long apart, Rogers said it wasn't easy to get back in the groove with The Twin Set, but for a man of his experience, there was always a process, and a history of good times to fall back on.
"My approach is to try and provide a convivial atmosphere, but then at three in the morning I'll get deathly nervous about everything, so it wasn't easy.
"You just have to have a leap of faith, or maybe it's a leap of ignorance."
Tim Rogers and The Twin Set are playing at Froth Craft Brewery on March 4 as one of the first stops on their album tour.
