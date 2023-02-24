Tucked away on the banks of the inlet, Bunbury's newest playground has officially opened, but it's not your regular swings, slides, and sandpits.
The Mangrove Cove play area is the city's first wheelchair accessible playground. The whole ground level, and much of the upper deck, has been designed specifically to allow those who usually wouldn't be able to get through the sand pit to be able to join in the fun.
"This playground provides an opportunity to experience the mangroves. But importantly it provides a place where people with all sorts of different abilities can come and enjoy," Member for Bunbury Don Punch said.
"This has been designed to be an accessible playground where people can come and relax, have a barbie, and enjoy the ambience of the mangroves."
The design was assisted by a disability co-design panel, made up of locals who could work with architects to made the playground work for those with and without wheelchairs. That way, kids of all abilities can play together, and parents in wheelchairs, like Co-design panel member Paul D'vorak, can be with their kids.
"The thing I've always found, having a five-year-old son, normally I'm sitting on the path 15 metres away. Here, even if you can't play on stuff, you've got different activities, so it's brilliant," he said.
"I think its set a new benchmark for accessible playgrounds."
The $2.39 million project began in 2021, after the Koombana Bay Lookout tower received criticism for not being accessible. Originally, Mr D'vorak said, there was a plan to put more money into modifying the lookout, but the co-design panel had a bigger ambition.
"Instead of spending the money to make that accessible, lets spend it in an area where people can come back again and again, and spend all day," he said.
"I've been doing disability access and inclusion advocacy for about seven years, and this is the one project that I can say 'it works'. If people listen, it works."
With its location behind the lookout, opposite the Dolphin Discovery Centre, the playground is not visible from the road. City of Bunbury Mayor Jaysen Miguel said making people, especially tourists, aware of the new accessible space was going to be a challenge for the City.
"I don't think it's massively out of the way, but you don't see it from the road, so we will be doing all our exposure as we do."
"I was just talking with the CEO about our next lot of public events, and what we could do in that space. We might be running various things here, it's a great function space, and I'd encourage people to use that."
