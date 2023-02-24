Bunbury Mail

Wheelchair accessible playground opens in Bunbury

By Edward Scown
Updated February 24 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:30pm
Bunbury Mayor Jaysen Miguel making sure the new playground is ready to go. Picture by Edward Scown.

Tucked away on the banks of the inlet, Bunbury's newest playground has officially opened, but it's not your regular swings, slides, and sandpits.

