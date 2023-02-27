Tom Dunn is now a week into a 9000km triathlon from the west to the east of Australia. The Mail caught up with him as he passed through Bunbury.
He was riding along the inlet on Stirling Street when he stopped in at a café for breakfast. He'd been up since 2am, and riding all morning, so big plate of bacon and eggs and a milkshake was in order.
Having left his wallet in the caravan park in Mandurah the night before, he took the opportunity to test out Apple Pay.
"I wonder if they'd post it. I don't know where to though, maybe Albany," he said, mispronouncing it 'All-bany' as all easterners do.
The Victorian set off from Steep Point, near Monkey Mia, on February 20. He's on a mammoth journey to ride, swim and run across the country to raise money for mental health charity, Livin. He's just ticked over the first 1000km on his bike ride leg.
This being his first time in WA, he had no idea what to expect, but he said the south west had been a good ride so far.
"The bike paths here are beautiful. I was on a path all the way from Yanchep to Mandurah, then it was just a bit of a stretch on the Forrest Highway, then I was on another one at the top of the estuary.
"I think WA has won me over."
The bike he's riding has already seen him through one journey. A trip from the top to the bottom of Australia. His trusty Cape York bike - the model chosen because that's where he was going - isn't a finely tuned carbon fiber racer. He describes it as more of a "tank", but the harsh conditions up north have started to wear it down.
"It's starting to get a little creaky," he said.
"The first 40km I was just pushing the bike through sand, which was an absolute nightmare. As a result, everything dried out.
"Eventually the bike's going to fall apart. But if I can make it as close to home as I can, it'll be easy to patch it up through the last bit."
With day after day of extreme exercise, fueled mostly by the roadhouse bain marie, it wasn't just the bike that felt like it was breaking down on day one. The start from Steep Point was mostly soft sand, and loose gravel. He started at 2am, and reached the first stop at 10pm.
"To be honest, I was quite unwell.
"I knew it was going to be a bad section, but 40km took seven hours. It should be about two."
The tough day came at the right time for Dunn though. He said he's still very much in the adventure mindset, so any challenges are just adding to the fun.
"If you're doing that at day 90 you're probably thinking 'I'm over this, I want to go home, this is stupid'. It was early enough that it was fun stupid, not just plain stupid."
Dunn carries all he needs on his bike. All his water, repair kit, and camping gear is neatly arranged on and around the steel frame. Being completely unsupported, it means a compromise between comfort and weight. He only carries two litres of water at a time, and his sleep setup is as minimal as possible.
While it might seem like he's a mega athlete, David Goggins-type who craves the pain, Dunn is just a country bloke who wants to see how far he can push things. He makes no secret about how tough it's been mentally as well as physically.
As we powered through breakfast, it became clear Dunn was just happy to have a conversation after so many hours alone on the road.
"You finish a big day, and you get in and you have a 20 second chat with the person at the petrol station. You're kind of like 'You just need to ask me about my day', and instead they say 'Cash or card?'.
"You want for a little bit more there, and it definitely feels a little lonely."
We got quickly sidetracked talking about writing - Dunn has written two books on his previous challenges - and Formula One legend Michael Schumacher's 2013 skiing accident.
The way Schumacher was nearly killed by such a simple mistake - compared to his daredevil career - weighs on Dunn's mind as he pedals along busy highways.
"A lot of people say to be careful, and it gets in your head a little bit. You start thinking 'I've got to be really stressed, really worried, always on my guard'. Then you realise there's just as much chance of walking across the street and getting cleaned up."
Despite the hard times, he still maintains it's all worth it. Especially getting to see WA for the first time in such fine detail.
"You can travel places in a car, and tick it off to say you've been from here to here, but on a bike you can see a lot more. It takes you five times longer to get from A to B, so you see five times more."
"There are these cars flying past and just because I'm going slow, you'll see a fish jump out, or a bird do something interesting. I'm probably the only one who saw that."
Just seven days into what's looking like a 90 day journey, Dunn still has another 6000km on the bike until he gets back to his home town of Horsham, Victoria, and 2000km to swim and run after that before he can call it quits.
"If it makes it, I'll probably take it all apart, strip the frame, and put it on the wall."
