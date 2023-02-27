Bunbury Mail

Tom Dunn a week into 9000km triathlon for mental health

By Edward Scown
Updated February 27 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 4:30pm
Tom Dunn hit Bunbury a week into his 9000km journey from the westernmost point of Australia, to the easternmost. Picture by Edward Scown.

Tom Dunn is now a week into a 9000km triathlon from the west to the east of Australia. The Mail caught up with him as he passed through Bunbury.

Local News

