Bunbury Mail

Jayden Rykers wins Best in the West title

By Edward Scown
Updated February 27 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 6:00pm
Jayden Rykers leads the pack on his way to the crown. Picture by Edward Scown.

The Bunbury Motorcycle Club played host to more than 200 riders on WA Motocross' day of days, as they vied for the title of Best In The West.

