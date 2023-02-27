The Bunbury Motorcycle Club played host to more than 200 riders on WA Motocross' day of days, as they vied for the title of Best In The West.
The track was bathed in two-stroke smoke from the crack of dawn as teams from up and down the state camped out trackside to get first dibs at practice.
After a full day of racing, it came down to just three in the WA Field Mining Services Shootout. Jayden Rykers, John Darroch, and Caleb Grothues lined up for one lap to decide who took the crown.
Grothues went in the favourite, having set the best times in all three qualifying heats, with gaps of more than a second in the first two. Darroch too was looking strong, but made the top three only by the skin of his teeth.
His qualifying time in the third heat was 1:52.989, six tenths slower than Grothues. Crucially, he'd done it before Stuart Eardley-Wilmot, who set the exact same time, and had done so with a slightly higher top speed.
Rykers was setting good times in the heats, but really pulled one out of the bag to land himself in the top three, just two tenths shy of Grothues.
With margins this tight, the final battle was looking like a thriller, but it ended up being a two horse race as an issue for Grothues meant he limped the bike home more than 40 seconds behind.
In the end, it was Rykers with a time of 1:51.297 to seal the deal. The fastest of the day.
It was a close call too for Fletcher Stubbs, who took top honours in the MX1 Pro-Expert racing category just one point clear of Darroch and Callum Bayliss, tied for second overall.
The MX2 Pro-Expert races were not so tight, as Josh Adams showed dominance all day. He won the 6-lap first heat by 7.5 seconds, and nearly doubled that lead in the final race - leading Darroch by 13.4 seconds at the chequered flag.
Unfortunately it all came to an end in the top five shootout on the way to the final, where he finished 3.7 seconds back to be knocked out of the running.
It wasn't just the big bikes on show. There were 12 classes riding on the day, from 40-and-over Masters, right down to ages 4-9 in 50cc demonstration runs, letting the future of the sport get their first taste in the biggest Motocross open event in the state.
The next event at the Bunbury Motorcycle Club on March 19 will see the best junior riders in WA compete in round one of the Supermoto state championship series.
