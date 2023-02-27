Bunbury Mail

St Patricks day in Bunbury a year in the making

By Edward Scown
Updated February 27 2023 - 6:54pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southwest Irish Community Group committee member Gerard McGrath, Bunbury Mayor Jaysen Miguel, chair Ronan O'Mara and secretary Peggy Maguire. Picture supplied.

The South West Irish Community Group are looking to bring a little slice of home to Bunbury this St Patrick's Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.