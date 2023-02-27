The South West Irish Community Group are looking to bring a little slice of home to Bunbury this St Patrick's Day.
March 18 and 19 will see the Stirling Street Arts Centre awash with Irish Tricolours and Celtic tradition for a weekend long festival celebrating all that is Irish.
"We had a smaller scale event planned last year, but it got cancelled due to COVID, so we committed to ourselves to come back bigger," Chairperson Ronan O'Mara said.
While the typical expectation for St Patrick's Day in Australia consists of stereotypes of Guinness, Leprechauns and dyeing everything green, Mr O'Mara said the group is looking to put on a more authentic event.
"We're trying to bring more of the Irish culture into it, and get away from some of the stereotypes."
Some of WA's best Irish musicians and dancers are booked in - a big coup for a regional festival - to dance, sing, and teach the traditional ways to the already well booked crowd all weekend.
Mr O'Mara estimates there are about 17,000 people in the south west of Irish heritage, all of whom will be looking forward to the weekend of their patron saint.
"St Patrick's day means an awful lot to the Irish diaspora spread across the world. Everywhere you get Irish immigrants, this is the one weekend where we come out, stick our chests out and say we're proud to be Irish," Mr O'Mara said.
"In Chicago they dye the river green. We're not going to go that far yet, give us a few years."
