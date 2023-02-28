Donnybrook might be known for its apples today, but the town's origins lie in logging. Those humble beginnings are paid tribute as you enter from Bunbury.
After close to 300 hours of volunteer labour, that tribute is now whole again.
Manjimup Men's Shed member Leon Brooks took on the mammoth project of restoring Donnybrook's whim in mid-2022 after he saw it sitting dilapidated in the Sir Timothy James Logging Park.
"I was driving past and saw it, and I wondered if they'd want it built, but I didn't want to impose on Donnybrook Mens shed," Mr Brooks said.
"I called them up, and they said they couldn't do it. They couldn't get the timber, and didn't have the knowledge to do it."
The whim was used by early loggers to transport Jarrah from the forest to the mill. The log was slung on a chain beneath the whim, and pulled along by 20 or more bullocks..
It was purchased by the Miller family in 1928, and saw about a decade of use until internal combustion took over.
With no original plans to go from, Mr Brooks relied on experience from previous whim projects for Pemberton and Manjimup.
"By building the one from Pemberton, it gave me a lot of knowledge. This one was a piece of cake to build really."
The Donnybrook whim was barely holding together when it was carted away in June last year. Only the iron parts could be saved. The timber had rotted away, and had to be replaced entirely. The new materials were sourced through old contacts on farms around the Manjimup and Kojunup areas.
"I went onto these farms and talked to the blokes, and they bent over backwards to help."
Even with the materials sourced, putting them together was a whole new challenge. Mr Brooks' mates at the men's shed swung into action, creating custom tools to shape new parts for the wheels, which had all but disintegrated.
"We started making them by hand, but a bloke at the men's shed said he could do it a different way. So we had a bandsaw there, he made an A-frame, and he worked it to cut the angle. He got them absolutely perfect," Mr Brooks said.
The new parts are spot on, but scar still remain from the working days. The iron frame was badly bent after the whim was rolled over, meaning the whole thing was out of square by a few inches. Yet more custom works were needed.
A shelter will be built for it in coming months, shielding the wood from the weather, which is already taking a toll.
While it will remain in place as a display piece, Mr Brooks said the whim was restored to working order, and could be used as it was in the 1930's.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.