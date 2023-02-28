Bunbury Mail

Donnybrook's whim restored by men's shed

By Edward Scown
Updated February 28 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
Leon Brooks did most of the work on the Donnybrook Whim in his home workshop. Picture by Edward Scown.

Donnybrook might be known for its apples today, but the town's origins lie in logging. Those humble beginnings are paid tribute as you enter from Bunbury.

Local News

