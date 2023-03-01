More than 1600 high school kids have taken part in a project to teach them about the consequences of risky driving, as told by a man who has lived the whole story.
"I lost both my legs and three of my friends when I was 17 years old. We were speeding, we weren't driving to the weather conditions. We hit a puddle, spun out of control, and hit a tree," guest speaker Robert Pike said.
"In that moment everything changed in my life."
RAC Project Road Smart welcomed students from 17 south west schools to the Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre to hear Mr Pike's story, and to see a re-enactment of a serious car crash, featuring real-life paramedics, firefighters and police who demonstrate how they respond to road trauma.
"It was very confronting, especially recently getting your L's," 16-year-old Dalyellup College student Deacon Malatesta said.
"A small decision can make such a big impact on your life, and everyone else's."
A part of Blair Street was closed outside the Entertainment Centre as the RAC Rescue helicopter made a surprise appearance on the foreshore lawn. Along with local volunteer paramedics, and fire and rescue crews, the students got to interact with people who see the consequences of dangerous driving every day.
According to the Road Safety Commission, over a quarter of all road deaths in 2021 were in the 17 to 29 age group. 22 lives have already been lost on WA roads this year. The majority of them on regional roads.
"We always hear stories about it happening, these crashes on our roads, and sometimes we think it's always someone else. If we can show them the reality that this stuff happens to people that you know, it hits close to home," Mr Pike said.
"The reality is that this stuff happens all the time. Too many young people are dying on our roads, and we don't want them to end up being a statistic."
