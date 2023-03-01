Bunbury Mail

Hub to boost States creative industry

By Edward Scown
Updated March 1 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 7:00pm
Stephen Dawson signs an agreement with the Indonesian Singhasari Special Economic Zone to enter into a student and researcher exchange program. Picture supplied.

Bunbury is one step closer to becoming the state's centre for tech creatives, as a landmark agreement was signed between Edith Cowan University, and a tech hub in Indonesia.

