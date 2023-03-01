Bunbury is one step closer to becoming the state's centre for tech creatives, as a landmark agreement was signed between Edith Cowan University, and a tech hub in Indonesia.
The WA Creative Tech Innovation Hub officially launched at the Dolphin Discovery Centre this week, which aims to bring together and support tech creatives both online and in person at its headquarters in Bunbury.
It means the south west will be at the core of WA's film, gaming, and web development industries.
"There are so many small businesses in this space already in operation in the south west, and the creative technology space really enables us to diversify our economy in WA," Digital Economy Minister Stephen Dawson said.
"Far too often we're seen as a one-trick pony in that we've only got the mining sector, or the agricultural sector, but WA has so much more."
Professor Cobie Rudd heads up ECU's south west campus, and has been heavily involved in the development of the Creative Tech Hub. She said the idea was to connect people who have technical skills, such as animators or app developers, with those who can make the business side work.
"There's not much point in people working in isolation in regional WA. You need to connect them together, because not everybody will have the same talent, the same products, the same capability," she said.
"It's very much about helping those people who'd love to develop an app, or start something up, but don't quite have the tech savvy, or business savvy."
The university has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Singhasari Special Economic Zone in Indonesia. This is an exchange program between the Bunbury campus and Indonesia which will see students and researchers swapped so they can learn different methods.
"That's about working across countries to provide opportunities for students and researchers to work in another creative environment. We have similar goals, but just different approaches, and we can learn a lot from them, and vice versa," Professor Rudd said.
"That's just the first of many international partnerships in the creative tech space that we're pursuing."
