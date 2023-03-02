As we get older, 90 per cent of Australians want to live at home for as long as possible, but it's not always easy in the regions.
Home Instead is one local business trying to make it a reality for older people in the Bunbury region. In the past three years since they opened, the team has moved to a new facility, which allows them to train staff on-site.
The new training room is now named after their first client, Pam Harris.
Pam and her husband Danny were dairy farmers in the Brunswick area for decades, and took up the services of Home Instead after some unpleasant experiences with out of home care.
"It's the person that makes all the difference," Mr Harris said.
Home Instead Client Care Coordinator Natalie Moorhouse said a focus is put on matching caregivers with people based on personality. Despite issues in the health sector in finding staff, Ms Moorhouse said Home Instead is very particular with who they hire.
"If they like to go fishing, we'll find someone who likes fishing. They'll still do all the basics of personal care, but they'll have something in common." she said.
"We have good staff retention, because we don't ask ourselves to do the impossible. We're not changing over clients every 15 minutes, and we're flexible on rosters so they can fit in around schools and life."
Member for Forrest Nola Marino called in to help Ms Harris cut the ribbon on her training room. Ms Marino spoke about her family's experiences with aged care, and said the option to do it at home would have been a welcome one.
"More people want to live in their own home, and have access to the care they need so they can stay there until they can't possibly.
"The more regional and remote you get, the tougher that gets."
