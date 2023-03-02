Bunbury Mail

Warm, dry autumn in Bureau's long range forecast

By Edward Scown
Updated March 2 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bureau is forecasting less rainy days for the start of the local footy season.

As a cooler than average summer comes to a warm end, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the warm weather to stick around for autumn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.