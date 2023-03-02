As a cooler than average summer comes to a warm end, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the warm weather to stick around for autumn.
Senior Meteorologist Jonathon How said it's down to the main climate drivers, like La Nia and the Indian Ocean Dipole, easing off over the next few months.
The Dipole neutralising means it will have very little effect on the weather in WA.
"Australia's key climate drivers are easing in strength, and expected to be neutral over the coming months," Mr How said.
"When our climate drivers are more neutral, autumn rainfall in southern Australia has generally been lower than average over recent decades."
Coming off the back of a dry summer, the south west has been flagged by national fire authorities as being at a higher risk of bushfire in the coming months.
"It was a much drier summer for southern, and some inland parts of WA," Mr How said.
"The wet winter and spring of 2022 lead to lots of vegetation growth, which has started to dry out over summer. This provides abundant fuel for grass fires.".
The Bureau is also forecasting lower than average rainfall for the autumn months, so the dry grass will remain a higher threat until winter kicks in.
"It's likely to be drier this Autumn for nearly all of Western Australia. Warmer autumn days are likely across the state, particularly in the South West.
