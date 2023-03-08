Professor Cobie Rudd's work with regional students has earned her a place alongside her university's namesake in the WA Women's Hall of Fame.
She moved to Bunbury only 18 months ago as ECU's Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Regional Futures, and has made a big splash at the south west campus. It was an easy decision for the native Queenslander who spent much of her early career in the far north.
"I think if you've got regions in your title, you've got to be living regionally," she said,
"I'm a radical regionalist now. I love regional life. Let's face it, the south west has got to be one of the most beautiful places to live."
Professor Rudd loves Bunbury so much now, she's been a big part of opening a whole department dedicated to drawing more people here. The South West University Department of Rural Health is expected to attract 500 students over the next few years, not only bringing them down from Perth, but giving local young people the option to work and study in their hometown.
"I don't necessarily agree that young people think it's a right of passage to go to Perth. If the right thing is offered here, then they might want to stay."
Her induction to the Women's Hall of Fame, on the eve of International Women's Day, comes largely off the back of her efforts around the Athena Swan initiative, an international gender equity and diversity accreditation process.
She's put a particular focus on making work and study easier for people with young kids - a responsibility which predominantly falls to women.
"It's about being really honest, and digging deep into your organisation. Not just looking at what the problems are, but the causes of them," Professor Rudd said.
"We have a lot of things in place to help people be more satisfied. As a result you see students actually breaking glass ceilings, and doing amazing things."
She said it starts with the big appointments. Making sure there are equal men and women in committees, right down to the little things you might not normally consider.
"We don't hold events at 7 in the morning, because that excludes those with parenting responsibilities.
"There's lots of little basic things."
Under Professor Rudd's leadership, ECU has earned an Athena Swan Bronze award, and is well on the way to a silver..
No organisation has earned gold.
"There's research that shows that organisations that have diversity and more gender equality, they are more prosperous.
"If you surround yourself with people that think like you, you're never getting your thinking challenged. So we're not just doing it because it looks good, we're doing it for very good reasons."
She wasn't always in academia. Professor Rudd has had 13 distinctly different careers, ranging from work with Indigenous communities, to government policymaking, to illustrating surgical textbooks, and scientific manuals on blood sucking nasal mites.
"There's been times when a window's opened - or I've pushed it open - and I think my mentality has always been to give it a go."
Changing careers has never been a frivolous decision for her though. Professor Rudd said she's guided by some simple advice given by Nicole Kidman's father, renowned psychologist Antony Kidman.
"He said that you should practice what makes you happy every day.
"Have a really good think about what makes you happy, because it's not going to be what your first thought is. It's not going to be being rich, and driving a Ferrari, having this and that. It'll be the basic things, like watching your baby laugh."
Professor Rudd said she keeps a list of these simple, happiness-inducing things up on her fridge. If something in her day would get in the way of those things, she avoids it.
While she wouldn't reveal the whole list, she said she enjoys spending time with her dog on the beach, and taking care of her garden. It's about maintaining her life balance, even with such a demanding career.
"I don't call it a work-life balance. People want a life balance.
"If you define yourself by your title, and your job, that's a road to disaster. One day you might not have that, and if that's all you've got, I've seen it destroy people."
Despite her many achievements, Professor Rudd still feels the same self doubt many people do at the start of their careers.
"We all have that niggly voice in our heads that says you're going to look a fool, people will laugh at you.
"I've often thought I'm the president of the imposter syndrome club."
The way she deals with it as been to have a sense of humour about everything she does. She said having a serious attitude about work not only makes you too serious, but it affects everyone around you.
"People don't want to be around people who are intense all the time, because it makes them feel like they've got to jump higher, or do more.
"Being a bit chilled out, and having a really good sense of humour makes people want to work with you.
"We all die equal, and we don't die in our suit."
