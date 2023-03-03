Bunbury Mail

Fair Work Ombudsman inspecting Donnybrook, Manjimup farms

By Edward Scown
Updated March 3 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:30pm
The Fair Work Ombudsman will be inspecting ag businesses in the Donnybrook and Manjimup areas. File image.

The Fair Work Ombudsman has launched a series of surprise inspections of agriculture businesses in the Bunbury region, ensuring that workers are getting a fair deal.

