The Fair Work Ombudsman has launched a series of surprise inspections of agriculture businesses in the Bunbury region, ensuring that workers are getting a fair deal.
The inspectors are looking into about 20 farms and labor companies around Manjimup and Donnybrook. The businesses were chosen based on anonymous reports, or on the presence of foreign workers who may not fully understand their rights at work.
The farms being inspected grow a variety of crops including apples, pears, avocados, kiwi fruit, potatoes, and stone fruits, as well as raising beef cattle.
Concerns raised with the Fair Work Ombudsman include potential unpaid hours, or the non-payment of overtime, unpaid public holiday rates, and inadequate breaks.
Fair Work Ombudsman Sandra Parker said enforcing compliance with workplace laws among employers in the agricultural industry is a top priority for the agency.
"Inspectors are out in the field to hold employers to account if they are not meeting their obligations. We will take enforcement action where appropriate," Ms Parker said.
"We also act to ensure employers understand their legal responsibilities, including record-keeping and the minimum wage guarantee for pieceworkers,"
Ms Parker also highlighted the fact that the agriculture sector employs a significant number of migrant workers, including backpackers, who may be particularly vulnerable to exploitation.
Inspectors are speaking with growers, labor hire operators, managers, and employees on the ground, and are requesting records. They are focused on identifying potential breaches of the Horticulture Award (where applicable), record-keeping and payslip breaches, and contraventions of the Fair Work Act's National Employment Standards, including the failure to provide the Fair Work Information Statement.
The FWO aims to target more than 300 businesses in 15 'hot spot' regions over the next two years, where there are identified high risks of non-compliance. Industry sectors being investigated include viticulture, horticulture, meat processing, and agriculture.
Maximum penalties for breaching workplace laws can be up to $16,500 per offence for an individual and $82,500 per breach for companies, with fines of up to 10 times higher if a court decides the breaches were serious enough.
"Employers who need assistance meeting their obligations should contact the FWO directly for free advice. We also urge workers with concerns about their wages and entitlements to reach out to us. They can report anonymously if they prefer," Ms Parker said.
