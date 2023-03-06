Engines roared for three days at Bunbury Speedway, but it all came down to the last corner on Sunday to decide the National Street Stock Title.
Fierce rivals, WA's Jamie Oldfield and South Australian Anthony Beare lined up with eight titles between them. They were barely separated by a car length for most of the race, swapping positions numerous times in the 40 lap feature.
It all came to a head on lap 38. Oldfield had lead most of the way, but a mistake through turn three gave Beare a run around the outside and into the lead. Oldfield dropped back, but an all-or-nothing final few corners saw the pair come wheel to wheel once again into turn three.
Oldfield made a dive for the inside, and as the rear stepped out, he tagged the left rear of Beare. The contact brought the front of Oldfield's Commodore around like a pendulum, and the pair made contact again, sending Beare wide.
Beare tried to fight back, but Oldfield crossed the line in front.
"Last lap of a national title, you're always going to send it in there," Oldfield said after the race.
As they cooled down on the back straight, Beare - clearly upset at how the race had ended - sideswiped Oldfield as he passed, putting the Western Australian lightly into the wall.
Oldfield returned the favour, and crashed hard into Beare's left rear. The contact send Beare into a spin, and Oldfield went straight on into the wall, completing a full 360 degree roll before coming to a rest.
Discussions fired up in the stewards room, as well as on track as the two drivers exchanged some choice words, a la Murphy and Ambrose at Bathurst in 2005.
"What he's done after the race was just a moron move, so I retaliated," Oldfield said.
After a long deliberation, Oldfield was handed a two-place penalty for the contact, promoting Ben Norman to second place, and crowning Beare with his record seventh national title.
The news received a mixed reaction from the Bunbury crowd, as the South Australian ripped into some celebratory burnouts on the main straight.
"It wasn't very good in the end, what be both did. We're probably idiots the pair of us. We'll have a cool down and work it out," Beare said.
"We'll just add that to the chapters of the Jamie Oldfield and Bearey saga."
It wasn't just the battle for the lead that put on a show. Ben Norman charged through the field from a tenth place start to finish second after Oldfield's penalty. He came out best in a five car pack battling over third place, regularly going three wide through corners.
Also involved was, astonishingly, Jack Barnewall. He started 20th in the 22 car field, and made his way up to a fourth place finish, right on Norman's bumper.
"Whether you like the decision or not, you have to admit, the race put a show on," Beare said.
