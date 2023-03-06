Bunbury Mail

Beare wins record seventh street stock title

By Edward Scown
Updated March 6 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 1:00pm
Anthony Beare celebrates with a burnout on the front straight of Bunbury Speedway. Picture by Speedway Sedans Australia.

Engines roared for three days at Bunbury Speedway, but it all came down to the last corner on Sunday to decide the National Street Stock Title.

