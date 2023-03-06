Digital dictionary: A quick guide to digital marketing terminology

In order to walk the walk, sometimes you need to talk the talk so you need to know the terminology. Picture Shutterstock

Knowing your market is the most important part of getting into it, but it doesn't stop there - in order to walk the walk, sometimes you need to talk the talk. Having good product knowledge and a few premium links is great, but you aren't going to get anywhere without knowing where you're going!

Analytics

Analytics is the measurement of activity. It's often used to refer to the process of gathering and organising data about internet activity and using that data to make decisions.

KPI

KPIs are Key Performance Indicators. These are the various metrics, or measurements used to gauge the effectiveness of a piece of advertising or ad campaign. KPIs are the Analytics data that is useful to marketers.

Impressions

Impressions are counted as the number of times an ad has been displayed. Impressions have nothing to do with a viewer actually seeing or paying attention to an ad, but simply the number of times it has been shown. Impressions differ from reach in that one person might account for multiple Impressions, but is still counted as a single unit of reach.

Reach

Reach is the size of your audience. It's the number of individual people who see a piece of advertising content. Reach is the most easily measurable unit of advertising efficacy and distribution. Reach is important, but it's not everything - quality is often more important than quantity. High-quality impressions lead to engagement.

Engagement

Engagement is the measure of interactions with a piece of advertising. Simply seeing content isn't enough to count as Engagement - the viewer has to click on, share, like, react to, or in some way interact with an ad in order to count as engagement. A viewer who is engaging with content is a lead.

Clicks

Clicks are the number of times an ad or link is clicked on. Clicks are arguably the most important type of Engagement and a shallow indicator of potential conversion. Clicks as a measure of effectiveness can sometimes be misleading, as users sometimes click on the same ad multiple times. Clicks are often measured not just on a link or ad, but within a website.

CTR

CTR, or Click Through Rate, is the ratio of clicks to impressions. CTR indicates how often an ad is clicked on once it's been displayed. CTR is often used to determine the effectiveness of an ad. If an ad has a low CTR, it probably needs to be modified or taken down to avoid waste.

SEO

SEO, or Search Engine Optimisation, is the process through which a website is optimised to appear higher in search engine rankings. This can include optimising the content of the website by using keywords, ensuring the readability and authenticity of the website, and providing high-quality information. SEO often also consists of building credibility with search engine algorithms by linking to and from other credible websites.

SEM

SEM stands for Search Engine Marketing. This is marketing by improving search engine results, and usually refers to paying the search engine to be guaranteed higher placement on the SERP. This form of search engine result is usually labelled as an ad.

SERP

SERP is the Search Engine Results Page, the page displayed by a search engine when a user searches for content.

Keywords

Keywords are words used by search engine users, marketers, and search engines to determine which websites will show up on the SERP. Keywords are usually the first part of the search engine's process to determine which pages to display.

Long Tail

Long Tail keywords are words or phrases that a potential customer is likely to use to achieve a specific result, rather than look for general information. The use of Long Tail keywords is an indicator that a search engine user may be a valuable lead.

Metadata

Metadata is broadly defined as data that provides specific information about other data, including categories that data fits into. In the context of SEO and marketing, Metadata usually refers to tags and other unseen data on a website that can be used to optimise search engine results for that page.

Visits

Visits are the number of times a viewer actually navigates to a site. Visits are the beginning of a Session.

Session

A session is a period of time spent on a website. Sessions last up to 30 minutes and are the basic unit of measurement of action by visitors. Sessions are monitored and studied by advertisers and marketers in order to determine viewer behaviour while on the website. Within a session, analytics will often measure various forms of engagement.

Conversion

Conversion is the process of guiding a Lead to take the action desired by the marketer. This is usually making a purchase, but can also refer to another type of Engagement. Conversion Rate measures the rate at which an ad "converts" an impression into an action. The conversion rate is measured by dividing the number of conversions by the number of impressions.

CRO

CRO, or Conversion Rate Optimisation, is the process of changing an ad or other piece of marketing collateral, or how it is presented, in order to improve Conversion Rate.

Retention

Retention is the process of maintaining customer loyalty. Retention activity may be aimed at encouraging a user to purchase a consumable product repeatedly or to remain engaged in a subscription service, contract, or other ongoing purchase agreement.

Bounce

A bounce is when a viewer visits a website but does not interact further with the site. Bounce Rate is calculated by dividing the number of times this happens by the number of visits. A high bounce rate can indicate a few things about an ad: the content of the ad might not be effective, or the placement of the ad might be deceptive. Sometimes visits are all an ad is designed to create, and a bounce rate might not be as relevant as compared to an ad designed to generate sales.

Leads

A lead is a potential customer. Leads have shown some form of interest in a product, may be thinking about buying and might be able to be convinced to purchase your product.

Nurturing

Nurturing a lead is the process of providing information and moving a lead through the funnel.

The Funnel

The Funnel refers to the process of learning and decision-making that leads a customer to make a purchase.

ToFu

ToFu, or Top of the Funnel, refers to the phase in which a customer is simply browsing or researching a topic or product. Managing ToFu customers involves creating brand exposure, building trust, and providing high-quality information to drive interest.

MoFu

MoFu, or Middle of the Funnel, refers to the phase in which a customer is looking for more in-depth information, but still isn't ready to purchase. They've usually got an idea of what's out there, and are looking for more specific information to help them narrow down the options they are willing to consider. Customers in the MoFu are usually going to consume product reviews, comparisons, videos about specific models of a product, and ratings on sales websites.

BoFu

Bofu, or Bottom of the Funnel, is the stage at which a customer may be ready to make a purchase. This is the time to solicit a customer directly, provide the most convincing information possible and a Call to Action.

Call to Action

A Call to Action is a direct solicitation for a customer to take a specific action, usually to make a purchase. It most often refers to a direct verbal instigation or suggestion to buy, or an offer to sell.

ROI

ROI stands for Return On Investment. ROI is a general term that refers to the results achieved by spending money. In the context of marketing, ROI usually refers to the dollar amount of sales generated by an ad campaign.

CPC

CPC, or Cost per Click, is the amount of money spent to generate each Click. CPC is calculated by dividing the number of Clicks by the amount spent on the ad.

PPI

PPI, or Pay Per Impression, are ads that are charged by Impression. Each time the ad is displayed by the publisher, the advertiser pays for that display.

PPC

PPC, or Pay Per Click, ads are ads that are charged by the Click rather than by the Impression. Ads are displayed by the publisher, and the publisher charges the advertiser each time the ad is clicked.

CAC

CAC, or Customer Acquisition Cost, is the average cost to convert a Lead into a sale.

