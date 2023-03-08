What percentage of no-win no, fee claims are successful in QLD?

Under a no-win no, fee agreement, a lawyer agrees to represent a client without charging any upfront fees. Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Smith's Lawyers.



Have you suffered damages due to another person and are wondering how you can claim compensation without first paying for an arm and a leg? No win, no fee claims may be the answer.

No-win no, fee claims have become popular for people in Queensland to seek justice and compensation for personal injuries, medical negligence, and other legal disputes. In Queensland, no-win no, fee agreements are regulated by the Legal Profession Act 2007, which outlines the rules and requirements for such contracts.

Under a no-win no, fee agreement, a lawyer agrees to represent a client without charging any upfront fees. Instead, the lawyer's fee is contingent upon winning the case and is usually a percentage of the amount awarded in damages. If the case is unsuccessful, the lawyer receives no payment from the client.

Factors determining the success of no-win no, fee claims

The success of no-win no, fee claims in Queensland can be attributed to several factors. First and foremost, no-win no, fee agreements provide access to justice for people who may not otherwise be able to afford legal representation. This is particularly true for those who have suffered a personal injury or medical negligence and may face significant financial hardship.

Secondly, no-win no, fee agreements incentivise lawyers to work harder to win cases. Since their fee depends on winning the case, they are vested in doing everything possible to secure a favourable outcome for their client. This can include conducting thorough investigations, gathering evidence, and building a solid case.

Thirdly, no-win no, fee agreements have led to an increase in the number of claims being made, which has, in turn, led to a rise in the number of successful outcomes. This is because lawyers are likelier to take on cases with a good chance of success and are less likely to take on cases they believe will be unsuccessful.

Concerns regarding no win no, fee claims

Despite the success of no win no fee claims in Queensland, there are concerns about the potential for abuse of the system. Some critics argue that lawyers may take on cases with little chance of success simply to increase their chances of receiving a fee. Others argue that the high costs some lawyers charge can result in clients receiving less compensation than if they had paid for legal representation upfront.

The Queensland government has implemented several regulations to address these concerns to ensure that no-win, no-fee agreements are fair and transparent. For example, lawyers must provide clients with detailed information about their fees and obtain written consent from clients before entering into a no-win no, fee agreement.

No-win no, fee claims have been successful in Queensland because they provide access to justice for people who may not otherwise be able to afford legal representation, provide an incentive for lawyers to work harder to win cases, and have led to an increase in the number of successful outcomes.

While there are concerns about the potential for abuse of the system, the government has implemented regulations to ensure that no-win, no-fee agreements are fair and transparent.

Overall, no win no, fee claims have been a positive development for the legal system in Queensland and have helped many people to receive the compensation and justice they deserve.