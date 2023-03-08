As Collie looks for ways to keep the economy going outside of coal, local artists and historians are looking to preserve the memories of the mining town's origins.
A series of 45 murals now dots the landscape, with Guido Van Helten's 2021 Wellington Dam piece serving as the centrepiece. The collection forms the Collie Mural Trail, and has been celebrated in a new short doco released this week.
It showcases the creative journey taken on by artists Jacob 'Shakey' Butler and Donald Cook, who contributed to the project both in a big way.
The film, produced by Western Australia's own Why Stories, shines the light on the history behind the characters depicted in the murals.
As well as showing off one of the biggest tourist attractions in the area, the film provides an insight into how the artists worked closely with the Collie community to create artistic designs that reflect the historical spirit of the town, featuring the local RSL, first-generation coal and timber workers, railway workers and the town's Aboriginal community.
"The final goal is always to depict something where people can look at it, and be transported back in time to a real life situation," Mr Butler said.
"When people see it, they can really get a feel for how things were."
Visitors can get a better feel for how things were with the re-opening of the Collie Underground Coal Mine Experience at the weekend.
Originally built in the 1980's, the former underground mine has been redeveloped into part museum, part theme park. It offers a window into the working life of Collie coal miners and the dangerous conditions they endured working underground in the 1950s - guided by the men who were there.
"It's great that former mine workers are making themselves available to give guided tours - providing first-hand insight to the role they've played in powering the State," Regional Development Minister Don Punch said.
As the transition away from those mines continues, the state government has provided funding for three local projects aimed at diversifying Collie's economy.
WB Management will receive $100,000 towards a concept plan for the establishment of an eco-tourism accommodation project at Minninup Pool.
Small business Gibson Country Style Jerky will receive $48,600 towards the purchase of new equipment to meet demand for its product and open wholesale opportunities.
Meanwhile, a grant of $27,000 is supporting the staging of the Collie Art Prize 2023, which offers one of Australia's richest individual art prizes. Featuring Collie artists among the finalists for the first time.
"There is optimism in town, with the richness of Collie's history so clearly celebrated on our streets, and we encourage people to come and see what Collie has to offer for themselves," Member for Collie-Preston Jodie Hanns said.
