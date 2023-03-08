After more than a year of debate, the Bunbury Visitor Centre now has a new home. At least for now.
The City is trialing housing the Visitor Centre at two separate locations for the next 12 months. Tourists will be able to find information at the Dolphin Discovery Centre, and the Bunbury Heritage Museum.
Dolphin Discovery Centre will be kitted out first, with the Visitor Centre moving in on March 17. The museum location won't be ready until March 24.
Both places will remain in operation as normal, with the Visitor Centre as a small addition in those buildings.
"I am confident the dual location will allow the City's visitor servicing to be more accessible while testing the viability and effectiveness of this new model, and I look forward to seeing the results at the end of the 12-month trial," Mayor Jaysen Miguel said.
The Visitor Centre has been based at the City's administration building for more than 12 months after it was moved out of the Old Railway Station building, owing to safety concerns and antisocial behaviour around Bunbury Bus Station.
A range of locations were considered, including the Art Gallery, Entertainment Centre, the City's Library, and Bunbury Wildlife Park, but a lack of access to caravan parking at these locations meant they were found unsuitable. This lead the council to strongly consider the Koombana Bay kiosk building.
Local small business owners lobbied the council against this idea, and urged them to keep the Visitor Centre within 500 metres of the bus station. Sabotage owner and operator Megan Gianfrancesco was one of many who raised concerns that moving the Centre away from the CBD would mean less foot traffic down Victoria Street, and less customers through the door.
"We cannot risk having our tourists diverted over a kilometre away from the city. You can't assume they'll make their way back," she said.
Investigations into the development of a tourist precinct at Bicentennial Square, including the former location of the Visitor Centre, will be included in the City's 2023-24 budget discussions, as well as a report on visitor numbers and satisfaction.
