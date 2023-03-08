Bunbury Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bunbury Visitor Centre set for two new homes

By Edward Scown
March 8 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dolphin Discovery Centre will host one of two Visitor Centre locations. Picture by Pip Waller.

After more than a year of debate, the Bunbury Visitor Centre now has a new home. At least for now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.