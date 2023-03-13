Pickleball. A funny name for a funny game, but it's one that's taking Bunbury by storm.
Imagine you take tennis, and scale it down to a badminton sized court. What you get is something like giant table tennis.
It's played in pairs or singles, using essentially oversized ping pong paddles, and a plastic wiffle ball.
Pickleball Bunbury Inc started organised games in Bunbury in 2019, but COVID made it a slow start. Since incorporating as a club nine months ago, the club has attracted 70 players of all ages, from young teens, to its 81 year old founder Jan Morgan.
"Little kids about 13 or 12 can pick it up quite easily. It's not as hard to learn to serve, which is the big thing," Ms Morgan said.
Being a smaller court, Ms Morgan said athleticism doesn't play as big of a part in the game as Tennis. Instead, the best players are those who master the techniques.
The major one is the "Dink". Each side of the court has a 'no-volley zone' up by the net, which players must stand behind to be allowed to hit the ball. If a player can hit the ball softly into the area in front of that line, it's very hard for the other team to return, and will likely score a point.
"You can have a hell of a lot of fun, then later on you can get into the technical aspects. It doesn't mean you have to be strong, or running around like a maniac."
The club held a tournament on Sunday at the South West Sports Centre. It attracted players from Perth, including the secretary and treasurer of the state's peak Pickleball body, to compete against locals.
Bunbury club chairperson Nathan Papas, along with Barry Hore, Cheryl Caley and Robin Garrett won the competition overall. Hot on their heels was the blue team of Michael Longford, Ray Fuller, Deb Owens, and Lorell McNaughton. While the quartet of Ray Depiazzi, Robin Garrett, Gail Hillier, Kathy Hood decked out in all pink took third.
Mr Papas said his aim for the club is to have dedicated courts built in town, giving the club a permanent home.
"We are playing at the Badminton centre, which has been amazing, and we're very grateful to be there. But we're probably looking for other venues where we can have more space around the courts."
Outside of major competitions, like Sunday's tournament, the club hosts more casual games four times per week at the Bunbury Badminton Centre, but Mr Papas said it can bring the competitive spirit out of most people.
"It gets extremely competitive, and it's only going to get more competitive with the game getting more popular."
