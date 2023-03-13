The first event of the South West Touring Car Club's 50th year lit up the speedway on Sunday, as 23 drivers raced against the clock for Motorkhana glory.
While it was a close fight between the top five in the open class, it was Junior Cruize Payne who stole the show.
The young man arrived having never driven in any racing event. While he got off to a shakey start in the first of six runs, he was untouchable in the second, finishing in 28.37 seconds. The time would have landed him fifth overall, and beat his nearest class competitor by three seconds.
The competition narrowed in the third and fourth runs, but Cruize had some serious pace in the final two, wheeling his Mitsubishi Lancer to a Junior class win by more than six seconds.
With reigning champion Hannah Lowther not returning to defend her crown, the Open class was a tight competition.
Barely half a second decided the winner in the first three runs, as Brett Chambers got to work. His streak was beaten by Ron Ferguson in the third run, before Ross Burton pulled out a blistering time to take stage four by more than a second.
The fifth run saw Graeme Miles put in a quick time of 36.81. It was looking unbeatable, and Burton proved that to be true as he set exactly the same time.
In the end, consistency paid off for Brett Chambers, and he took the overall win with an aggregate time more than three seconds clear of Graeme Miles in second, and Ron Ferguson in third.
Attention now turns to round one of Autocross in May.
