Bunbury Motorkhana brings new talent out

By Edward Scown
Updated March 14 2023 - 12:50pm, first published March 13 2023 - 2:30pm
Brett Chambers was fastest overall in his Subaru Liberty. Picture by Edward Scown.

The first event of the South West Touring Car Club's 50th year lit up the speedway on Sunday, as 23 drivers raced against the clock for Motorkhana glory.

