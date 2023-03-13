Regulars of the Burley in decades gone by might remember the South West Blues Club jamming away on a Sunday afternoon. It went dormant for years, but now the club is coming back big.
The gigs were always well attended, and the club's new main man Dave Bassett is looking to revive the old blues Sunday session.
"They were enormously successful, but then the club went into a real decline. It was a bit of a political thing I think," he said.
Mr Bassett, a harmonica player, moved to Bunbury from New Zealand 10 years ago, and he said he was craving a lively blues scene.
"I saw there was a blues club, but there wasn't really any activity.
"There was only about half a dozen people there, and we all decided we'd try and pick this thing up and get on with it."
It started with monthly jam sessions. All welcome to play whatever came to mind. Numbers were low at first, and the club bounced from pub to pub. Finally they've landed at the Parade Hotel, where they regularly get 200 people down to watch or play on a Sunday.
Out of those jams, Mr Bassett said about a dozen bands have emerged, such as Stomptown and Ponyfish, which are now playing a homegrown, energetic brand of blues all around the south west.
It prompted the club to start hosting gigs of its own, encouraging local and travelling bands to bring the blues to Bunbury.
"We see it as our job to support those bands, even the Perth bands, because really it's all about the blues," Mr Bassett said.
"We realised there was an opportunity to give these bands a bit more exposure, and lift them up to the next level."
It's no regular Sunday session though. The Mail was invited on Sunday to Blues Central, and it has ballooned into a monthly mini-festival, taking over Froth Craft Brewery. On top of the ripping guitars, there's southern themed food and drinks on offer, trying to bring a little slice of Louisiana - the birthplace of the blues - to Bunbury.
"We want to turn that Sunday into a big party, so it's more than just a band playing in a venue.
"We're looking at, maybe in future, having a Blues Central beer. Just having fun with the whole idea."
Another focus for the club is on showcasing a more lively version of the blues. As opposed to the stereotypical, low and slow Delta Blues you might be used to, Froth was taken over on Sunday by shredding guitar solos, and overdrive pedals.
"Some of the gigs we've been playing at, we've got a following of middle aged and older people, who love blues. But we're now getting young people following us because they love dancing to the music."
The jam sessions are still on. There's one on March 19 at the Parade Hotel. All are encouraged to come along, bring your instruments, and kick out the jams.
"Anything we can do to bring this kind of music back to life," Mr Bassett said.
