The search is on for locals who are overcoming their vision impairment to accomplish their life goals, as VisAbility calls for nominees for their biennial awards.
It could be a major educational accomplishment, a project of notable importance, or success in the sporting arena.
12-year-old south west swimmer Kaleb Glas is one of the former. He lives with oculocutaneous albinism, a rare disorder which means his body can't produce melanin, giving him no pigment in his skin, hair or eyes.
Melanin is essential for regulating the amount of light that hits the retina. Kaleb's condition gives him less than 10 per cent vision.
A rough start for the young man, but he's not letting it stop him from achieving his dream of representing Australia in the Paralympic games.
"Kaleb is very passionate about swimming," His mum Aafje said.
"We travel a lot around the state, Perth, Mandurah, Albany, York. Next year, we'll go to Kalgoorlie for the Country Pennants."
Outdoor events are hardest for Kaleb. With no skin pigment, he has to take extra care not to get sunburnt. The glare from the pool poses a danger to his eyes too, and he wears specialised blackout goggles for races.
His mum is an essential part of races too. Because he can't see where the end of the pool is, she stands at the end with a 1.5 metre cane with a tennis ball on the end. When Kaleb feels the ball tough his head, he know he's only got two strokes until he has to turn and start the next lap.
The strategy works well. In December, Kaleb competed in the Senior State Swim Championships in heats against older boys aged up to 18-years-old. Earlier this month, Kaleb competed in the WA Country Swimming Pennants, and in January at the Swimming WA Country Championships.
VisAbility is taking nominations until March 31 for all ages and all manner of achievements.
"We're looking for people who have put their heart and soul into a project, hobby, or event and are now reaping the rewards from their efforts," Awards organiser Ryan Honschooten said.
"This is a fantastic opportunity to acknowledge people living with vision loss who are carving out their own unique achievements."
