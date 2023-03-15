Bunbury Mail
VisAbility awards open to locals striving for their goals

By Edward Scown
Updated March 15 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 1:16pm
Kaleb Glas is not letting vision impairment stop him doing what he loves. Picture supplied.

The search is on for locals who are overcoming their vision impairment to accomplish their life goals, as VisAbility calls for nominees for their biennial awards.

