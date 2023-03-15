Bunbury Mail
Increase to Road User Charge rates on the table

By Edward Scown
Updated March 15 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
Nola Marino is concerned about the effect tax hikes could have on food transport in the south west. Stock image.

Forrest MP Nola Marino has come out in staunch opposition to a proposal which could see a tax on the transport industry rise as much as 10 per cent.

