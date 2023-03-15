Forrest MP Nola Marino has come out in staunch opposition to a proposal which could see a tax on the transport industry rise as much as 10 per cent.
Transport businesses pay a tax known as the Road User Charge for the fuel their trucks burn while driving on public roads. Currently, it's 27.2 cents per litre of diesel, and 36.3 cents for every kilogram of gas fuels.
A proposal put forward by the National Transport Commission would, if adopted, see that tax increased by a rate of either six or 10 per cent every year for the next three financial years.
At the higher end of the plan, the Road User Charge would increase to 36.2 cents per litre, and 48.3 cents per kilogram of gas.
"If it goes ahead, this tax increase would affect nearly every owner operator and transport business in the south west," Ms Marino said.
"It would push up the cost of living even further for south west families. It would also increase the cost of doing business and increase the risk to our transport and logistics operators."
Federal Transport Minister Catherine King tabled similar legislation in September 2022, which bumped the Road User Charge up by 0.8 cents per litre. It coincided with an 18.8 cent per litre tax credit which came into effect on the same day.
The Minister cites an increased cost of road maintenance, and the higher damage heavy vehicles do to public roads when compared with cars, as the reasons for the increase.
Registration fees for a variety of trucks, from small box trucks to double road trains, are also set for an increase under the plan. It could see businesses paying an extra $3219 to register a nine-axle B-double by 2026.
When asked in parliament if the government would rule out the proposal, Ms King said no decision had been made, and that any change to the Road User Charge would have to be agreed upon by the individual state and territory governments.
If they do agree to the change, the added fees are estimated to total an extra cost of $1.3 billion to transport businesses each year if the higher rate is charged.
"These businesses are essential for people who live and work in regional Australia," Ms Marino said.
"Just consider all the goods in the cold chain that are delivered to and from the south west every day."
