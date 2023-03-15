The Civil Aviation Safety Authority will be in Bunbury next week in an effort to help pilots stay safe around regional airports.
Bunbury Airport, like most in Australia, is in non-controlled airspace - meaning there is no air traffic control, and pilots have to communicate with each other to know when its safe to take off and land.
Australian Transport Safety Bureau statistics show there have been more than 60 incidents, including mid-air and ground collisions, in or around non-controlled aerodromes in recent years.
CASA Aviation Safety Advisor Tim Penney said flying into non-controlled aerodromes poses a different set of hazards for pilots, and the seminar will cover best practice in dealing with them.
"We'll spend time discussing looking and listening out, radio calls, procedures, pre-flight planning and supporting systems in your aircraft that can help pilots manage the risks and fly safely into and out of non-controlled aerodromes," he said.
"We also use case studies to see how things can go wrong and how pilots can be prepared to mitigate those risks to fly safely.
"Whether you're a novice or have been flying for years, we've designed this seminar so pilots of all levels of experience will get something valuable from coming along."
Pilots are welcome to raise any local safety issues and ask questions about rules and regulations.
The Bunbury aviation safety seminar will be held on Wednesday 22 March 2023 at 6:30 pm at Bunbury Aero Club. Booking is free via Eventbrite.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.