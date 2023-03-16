Collie upstart International Graphite is one step closer to producing vital battery materials right here in the south west.
The company announced to the ASX on Wednesday that a definitive feasibility study has been completed, supporting plans for a $12.5m graphite micronising plant in Collie - the first of its kind in Australia.
International Graphite plans to take graphite mined near Hopetoun in the great Southern, and process it at their new Collie plant.
Micronising is the process of turning a material into a fine powder. The first step in the production of battery anode material. Along with Lithium, also mined and processed in the south west, the graphite is used in the production of batteries in everything from mobile phones to electric cars.
Along with its use in batteries for both renewables storage and electric vehicles, micronised graphite is a hot commodity on its own for international manufacturers. The facility is merely the first stage in a bigger plan for large-scale mining and processing between the Springdale Resource mine near Hopetoun, and an anode material processing plant in Collie.
"Micronised graphite is the critical first stage in the production of battery anode materials, and also a by-product from the graphite spheroidising process. Building a market for it will significantly enhance our future operations," CEO Andrew Worland said.
The plant could be installed as early as mid-2024, and online around spring that year. International Graphite is already in the process of purchasing and setting up smaller micronising equipment, which will allow them to produce material for potential customers to test and determine the quality of the local product.
"Strategically, a commercial micronising plant will help us launch into the graphite marketplace, build brand recognition, and develop operational skills in the milling phases of the future production line," Mr Worland said.
The average cost to produce the graphite powder is about $1980 US per tonne, while the current sale price sits at more than $3000 US per tonne. International Graphite's Collie facility is expected to have the capacity to produce 4000 tonnes per year. A significant increase from the projections in a 2020 study, which saw the company secure $2 million in funding from the State Government's Collie Futures Industry Development Fund.
"This is a really awesome strategic project for Australia, because currently, virtually every kilogram of anode material that goes into Lithium-Ion batteries comes in one way or another from China, so it's important that we establish our own capabilities here, and it's important for Collie as it generates opportunities for jobs." Chairman Phil Hearse said.
