They looked an unlikely contender at the start of the season, but Marist Cricket Club defied all over the weekend, winning the coveted first grade flag.
Marist's season got off to a rough start, losing five of the nine games before Christmas, including a huge 154 run loss to their eventual grand final rivals.
"We've had a difficult season, particularly before Christmas. Player continuity wasn't one of our strengths. We had guys in and out and we were in challenging situations," Captain Kyle Davis said.
They turned it around though. Marist only lost one game after Christmas to the undefeated Leschenault, and staked their claim to a spot in the finals. They put down Eaton in the semis with authority, and moved to the preliminary final against the Green Caps.
They were made to earn it, but once again Marist's bowling attack came through, and the boys in blue were locked in for a grand final clash against Colts.
Recreation Ground had a festival atmosphere over the two day decider, with strong representation from both clubs keeping it lively on the sidelines.
Marist won the toss and batted first. Davis and Cole Sawyer made a good start, but eventually the green wicket started to bite. Tim Hutchison (2/22) removed the openers, before Cruize Ciallella (4/17) rolled through the middle order.
From a strong start, Marist crumbled for 104.
Much like the Australian team the night before, a few early wickets made the low target look very defendable.
Wickets came fast as Michael Chappell and Tyson Italiano got to work. Hutchison and Paul Jones put up some resistance for the fifth wicket, but a sharp throw from Shawn Gilles sent Jones packing, and Colts fell for 79.
With a lead of 25, Marist started their innings with confidence. Again Ciallella proved dangerous, but a strong partnership from Brayden Clarke (40) and Michael Chappell (14) lifted their team, setting Colts a target of 160 to win it all.
On any other day, most teams in the competition would back themselves to chase down 160 runs in 50 overs, but Colts were chasing a target neither team had been near on this pitch.
They needed a hero, and Callin Blackwood stepped up. He played a measured innings, keeping the scoreboard ticking over as wickets fell around him. Just as a partnership looked to be building, one of the Marist bowlers would strike.
Blackwood dug in, and just as he approached a well deserved half-century, he chipped one to Ben Shipley in short cover. Out, caught for 49.
Colts were 5 down, but Riley Miguel's masterful use of the sweep shot kept hopes alive in the home side's camp. He and Paul Jones spent a combined 145 minutes at the crease in an attempt to right the ship, but the required run rate was starting to creep up.
Man of the Match Tyson Italiano was relentless with the ball in the final stages. He broke the Miguel - Jones partnership, and removed Riley Flynn soon after. The pressure was on Miguel to keep the runs flowing, but his attempts sent a simple catch to Daniel Lomax in the deep.
With 30 runs needed, it was down to tailenders Ciallella, and skipper Josh Topliss to pull off what at that stage would have seemed a miracle. They did what they could, but a mix-up spelled the end as Topliss was run out.
"It's always tough to take, but we'll get over it, and come back next year," Topliss said.
"With all the momentum going into it, we knew it was going to be a close game."
The numerous Marist supporters rushed the field almost before the bails were off. For a team that had such an uphill battle to even make it to the final, it was the sweetest of victories.
Spinner Cory Fitt summed it up best when he shouted; "We conquered everything."
"We all know the rivalry between Marist and Colts has been going on for a number of years, and we know the strength of Colts as a club. They're always around the mark. Every single season Colts are always going to be a the pointy end," Marist captain Kyle Davis said.
"It's been a long time between flags. We had that COVID one a few years ago, but it doesn't quite feel the same as today."
