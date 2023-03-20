Bunbury Mail
RSPCA bringing Million Paws Walk back in 2023

Updated March 20 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 2:30pm
Ben Smeeton and Ashleigh Lustica are bringing their dog Meg to the Million Paws Walk in May. Pictue supplied.

After a three-year hiatus, RSPCA's much-loved Million Paws Walk event is back and bigger than ever.

