After a three-year hiatus, RSPCA's much-loved Million Paws Walk event is back and bigger than ever.
The charity's landmark fundraiser was moved online due to government restrictions in recent years, but it's back in the flesh for the 25th anniversary of the walk.
Dog owners are invited to walk and wag their way along the 1km, 2km or 4km course along the South Perth foreshore on Sunday May 28.
RSPCA WA Events Coordinator Annalisa Trequattrini said people without a pooch are also encouraged to join in the fun.
"There will be dozens of stalls, a kids' corner, roving entertainment, and animal displays to keep the whole family happy and entertained,' she said.
"If you just want to come along and pat dogs, while raising much-needed funds to fight animal cruelty, that's a brilliant reason in our eyes."
RSPCA WA relies on community support for events like Million Paws Walk for more than 80 per cent of the funds needed to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals in need.
Participants get their own fundraising page, and are encouraged to take the lead by asking friends and family for donations leading up to the event.
Money raised will help the 20,000 dogs who turn to RSPCA for help across Australia every year.
Dogs like Meg who came into care with a severe skin condition. She was so itchy and irritated and had scratched away most of her fur.
It took five months of intensive vet treatment, medicated baths, and plenty of TLC to help Meg recover.
Now, the three-year-old pooch is gearing up to go walkies with new owners Ben Smeeton,37, and Ashleigh Lustica, 34, of Glen Forest, while raising funds to help other unwanted dogs get a second chance.
"The first time we put Meg on a leash to go for a walk she was completely confused. We thought she may not have ever left the backyard or even been on a walk at all at her previous home," Mr Smeeton said.
"Meg has come so far. She looks and acts like a completely different dog than when we first met her.
"We're taking part in Million Paws Walk because we want other abused, unwanted or neglected dogs to get the same second chance Meg did."
