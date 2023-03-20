Bunbury Mail
Home/News/Local News

Skepta out, Genesis Owusu in for Groovin The Moo

By Edward Scown
Updated March 20 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Genesis Owusu will join the Groovin The Moo lineup in Bunbury on May 6. Picture supplied.

Genesis Owusu has been tearing up the Australian rap scene for a couple of years, and now he's coming to Bunbury as part of a Groovin The Moo lineup shake-up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.