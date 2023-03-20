Genesis Owusu has been tearing up the Australian rap scene for a couple of years, and now he's coming to Bunbury as part of a Groovin The Moo lineup shake-up.
Owusu and British indie-rockers Nothing But Thieves have been added to the already stacked list of acts touring six regional cities across April and May.
They replace UK drill rapper Skepta, and American R&B star Omar Apollo, who have pulled out of the festival.
Neither artist has made any statement, with festival management offering only that they had "Unfortunately cancelled their Australian tours."
Owusu has been packing theatres up and down the east coast on tour with symphony orchestras.
The ARIA winner also dropped a new track, Hole Heart, which has a real jazz bar feel, led by some smooth piano and bass instrumentals.
Nothing But Thieves have a new release too. Leading up to their next album, Dead Club City, an almost techno tune which is expected to get its first live play when they hit our shores in April.
Tickets for the Bunbury festival are still available through Moshtix. GTM organisers stressed that Moshtix is the only official online ticketing outlet. The legitimacy of tickets bought from third-party sites can't be guaranteed.
