Dardanup Shire launches park naming competition

By Edward Scown
Updated March 21 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
The park will be transformed with trees, a playground, and a new name. Picture by Edward Scown.

The Shire of Dardanup has launched a competition to name a new park in East Millbridge.

Local News

