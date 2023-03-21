The Shire of Dardanup has launched a competition to name a new park in East Millbridge.
They're hoping you can come up with a better name than 'Reserve no. 50867', which is the current designation for the section of land between Millbridge Boulevard and Denison Link which has been marked out for a major upgrade.
The Shire has dedicated $90,000 to the playground plan, which is expected to see the dry, open field transformed with more trees and a playground, while retaining the field currently used by locals as a soccer ground.
The community is invited to leave suggestions on the 'ideas wall' on the Shire of Dardanup website. There you can leave as many suggestions as you'd like, as well as liking and commenting on others suggestions.
Kids growing up in the Eaton and Millbridge areas - including this writer - have for decades referred to the bushland surrounding the suburb as "Houghy's Farm". As such, a popular suggestion is to name it after Doug Hough, a pioneer of the area, founder of the local volunteer fire brigade, and long time Dardanup councillor.
Another suggestion is to name it for the frogs which live in the adjacent wetland area, or the Noongar equivalent, Kooyar.
The current leader in likes is 'Red Tail Reserve' for the Red-tailed Black Cockatoos which have made their home in the surrounding bushland.
Submissions are open until 4pm on March 29, when the names will be collected for presentation to council.
