Is it safe to do pest control on your own property or do you need a professional?

Preventive pest control is important for your health and to preserve the health of your property. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

In Australia we are fortunate enough to enjoy moderate weather, with mild winters and warm summers. Australia also has a rich and diverse collection of flora and fauna...unfortunately this includes pests and nuisance animals.

Preventive pest control is extremely important both for your health and to preserve the health of your property. But the first question most thrifty homeowners will ask is - can I do it myself?

This article will look at that and hopefully answer the question for you.

Commercial pesticides aren't as effective or cheap

Although you can go to any DIY shop and get various pest control solutions, even ones specific to certain types of pests, such as ants, cockroaches, wasps and rodents; these commercially available solutions are often diluted for safety reasons.



So multiple applications may be necessary to eliminate a pest problem. Even in their diluted state though, many DIY pest management solutions may be hazardous and require safety equipment such as gloves, respirators and safety goggles, further increasing cost.

Stronger professional-use compounds stay active longer, thus require few applications, but should be handled, administered and disposed of by trained pest management professionals with the appropriate safety equipment. They also know where to disperse these solutions to minimise contact with people and pets.

Another unintended benefit is convenience. Applying a pest control solution in and around your home every month or so may be time-consuming and physically exhausting, both of which are not an issue if you hire professionals to carry out the work.

DIY is cheaper but it can be dangerous

Many pests we encounter in Australia are generally more of a nuisance than an actual threat to health, but certain types of insects and rodents can have adverse effects on your health. When taking on DIY pest control, you risk being bit, stung or exposed to pathogens that these pests carry.

In fact, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, wasps and bees account for more than 1,200 hospital visits a year - luckily, most of these aren't fatal. To add insult to literal injury, over 3,500 of our compatriots are sent to the hospital due to bites or contact with venomous animals or plants.

If you have a nest or infestation on your property or in your home, you will need to get up close and personal to exterminate it, which increases the risk of being bitten or stung.



Pest control professionals know the risks, take the necessary precautions and have the specialised equipment to avoid injury. After all, they have to stay safe so they can do their job again the next day.

Professional pest control in Australia is cheaper than you think

There is an assumption that hiring a professional is prohibitively expensive. The truth is that preventative pest control services are affordable for most Australian households. Most pest management companies even offer free quotes, so if you are still wondering, just give your local pest control professionals a call or send them an email to find out.