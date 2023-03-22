Fans of local Targa events might recognise Mark Cates. He can usually be found at the top step of the podium, having wrung the neck of whichever of his vast collection of cars he's decided to race that day.
His latest run saw him win the Modern category of Targa South West in Pemberton by a very convincing margin.
He did it in one of his many pride and joys, a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.
Not content with dominating the south west scene, he's taking on a challenge of a higher level.
Formula 1 visits Melbourne next weekend for the Australian Grand Prix. Next to the Bathurst 1000, it's one of the biggest weekends in Australian motorsport.
All manner of cars will take to the Albert Park circuit from March 30 to April 2. From the highly strung open wheelers of the Formula 1,2, and 3 categories, to the all-new Gen3 Supercars.
Supporting all that will be Cates in his Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo.
"I can't wait. I'm absolutely excited, like you wouldn't believe," he said.
It's a time trial event where Ferrari Challenge drivers are invited to take part in a driver training session with the Maranello team, and race against the clock around Albert Park in the days leading up to the Grand Prix.
"We do a driver training course, then as part of the Formula 1 circus, they whack us on Albert Park, we all belt around and see who has the best time.
"All the cars go out at the same time, and theoretically you're not racing each other, you're racing yourself. If you believe that."
The car is powered by a twin-turbo V8, sending 700 horsepower to the rear wheels. Cates has only driven the half-million dollar monster once. For two hours at Collie Motorplex.
"It's f---ing brutal," he said.
"It's got massive amounts of aero, so it sticks like s--t to a blanket."
Despite the big numbers, Cates said it's more tame than his Porsche 911 GT3 Cup 991.2, which he'll be racing at Collie on Saturday in preparation for the big show in Melbourne.
It will be Cates' first time driving at Albert Park, but it won't be his first rodeo in the eastern states. He drove the GT3 Cup car at Mount Panorama last year as part of Challenge Bathurst, and competed at Targa Tasmania in 2021.
"The whole plan is for me to get in there and get that feeling of driving fast around a track. It takes a lot to keep that feel. Seat time is everything.
"You know the rule; Prior Preparation Prevents Piss Poor Performance."
