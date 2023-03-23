The Lester Prize is one of the richest, most prestigious prizes for portrait painters across the country. Of 700 entries, only 40 were selected as finalists.
Now, the best of the best is on display right here in Bunbury.
A selection of finalists of the 2022 Lester prize are being exhibited at the Bunbury Regional Art Gallery. Every piece is a portrait. Most of relatives, some of celebrities, and many inspired by the pandemic.
Of the 40 finalists, 11 are from WA. Port Hedland artist Sophia Alone was named overall winner for her little portrait of her grandfather, Ngarla Elder Kutri Makanykarra.
"It's a very big achievement. It's been doing the tour around the state, so it's great to have it here in Bunbury," Mayor Jaysen Miguel said.
"Always good to see WA artists doing well."
Alone's work earned her the $50,000 main prize, as well as the $10,000 Minderoo Foundation Spirit Prize. It, along with the other finalists, will be on display from March 25 to May 28. As part of the exhibition, 2022 finalist Andy Quilty will be running a Drawing Fundamentals workshop, which is open for all to attend.
"You could probably take it for granted, the art gallery here, especially not being in the art culture as much," Mr Miguel said.
"In my time as Mayor, every time I come down here and have a walk around I really appreciate some of the incredible works, and the talented people we have in the south west, WA, and right across Australia.
The Lester Prize exhibition will make up a small part of the Bunbury Regional Art Gallery's 'Bunbury Biennale', which kicks off on April 1.
The event will take over most of the Art Gallery, and a portion of the Bunbury Museum and Heritage Centre, featuring works from 27 WA artists, and a selection of acquisitions from the City of Bunbury Collection from past Biennale exhibitions.
"It's free entry here, so come and have a look at what's on offer, and really appreciate what's showing in the art gallery at the moment," Mr Miguel said.
