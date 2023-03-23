Bunbury Mail
Lester Prize finalists on display at Bunbury art gallery

By Edward Scown
Updated March 23 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 1:34pm
BRAG Marketing officer Paula Thompson and Mayor Jaysen Miguel with the tiny winner of the 2022 Lester Prize. Picture by Edward Scown.

The Lester Prize is one of the richest, most prestigious prizes for portrait painters across the country. Of 700 entries, only 40 were selected as finalists.

Local News

