February 17, 1960. It's the dead of night in the Bass Strait, and the 1st Commando Regiment is conducting a raid on the officer cadet school across the bay.
It was supposed to be a routine training exercise. Three groups of commandos set off in kayaks on their mission. The first arrived on shore without an issue, but the third returned to where they started. The weather had turned.
Stuck in the middle with the second group was Carey Park man Ian Halliburton. Their little kayak was being pushed out of the harbour into the stormy waters of the Bass Strait, and tossed around by waves twice as tall as the elite warriors on the boat.
Their kayak capsized, and the men swam to a waiting Zodiak inflatable boat, which had been following them for safety.
Mr Halliburton and his mate Barry Higgins hid from the weather under a small canvas cover at the front of the boat as they motored back to shore. But the Zodiak wasn't much bigger than the kayak they'd been plucked from, and it too went over.
"I managed to get out, but I couldn't see Barry," Mr Halliburton said.
"I realised he must've been underneath. When it went over, one of the floorboards hit him on the head and stunned him.
"I went underneath and dragged him out."
Mr Halliburton spent what felt like hours in the freezing water, holding Mr Higgins with a rope tied between them, ensuring the disoriented Higgins didn't drift away as they waited for rescue.
The group was eventually picked up by a small passenger boat, but even that was treacherous. A senior officer being pulled from the sea was dashed up against the ship by a wave and killed. Another group of Commandos lost two men waiting for rescue.
For his actions on that night 63 years ago, Mr Halliburton was awarded this week with a medal for bravery by the Australian Commando Association.
"I had no idea I was going to get it. It was meant to be a surprise and it certainly was one," he said.
"Better late than never."
Mr Halliburton said the incident wasn't spoken of for two months afterward, until Mr Higgins quietly thanked him. It was only then that Mr Halliburton told the rest of the regiment what really happened that night.
"He bit me!"
Mr Halliburton said he and his comrades didn't think much of the now infamous 'rip incident' at the time. To the highly trained soldiers it was simply a bad day at a job which they thoroughly enjoyed.
"I've often said I should pay them for all the fun I had."
Australian commandos were the only ones in the Commonwealth who did parachute training - an activity which Mr Halliburton looked forward to the most. He participated in every jump he could, and once did three in one day.
He spent seven years with the 2nd Commando Regiment. While he never saw action with them, he was involved in the Malayan Emergency in his time as an infantryman with the Army.
Of the 110 Commandos he served with, 92-year-old Mr Halliburton is one of six who remain. Government restrictions have kept him from attending their annual reunion in Victoria over the past three years, and now he said he's not fit enough to fly.
Extremely proud of his bravery award, Mr Halliburton said he is now working towards his next achievement.
"I'm already looking forward to receiving the royal telegram when I turn 100!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.