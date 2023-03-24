Bunbury Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bunbury woman sentenced for cruelty to pet dogs

March 24 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milo the Jack Russell has been nursed back to health in the RSPCA's care. Picture supplied.

The RSPCA is warning pet owners to arrange for their pets to be properly cared for if they were going away after an incidence in which one dog was found dead, and another starving, in the backyard of a Bunbury home

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.