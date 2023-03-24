The RSPCA is warning pet owners to arrange for their pets to be properly cared for if they were going away after an incidence in which one dog was found dead, and another starving, in the backyard of a Bunbury home
A 31-year-old woman has been banned from owning pets for three years as a result, according to a statement by RSPCA.
Having pleaded guilty at an earlier date, the woman received a 12-month community-based order, with supervision and programming requirements. She will be required to pay court and care costs of $2000, according to the statement.
The statement read that a female Jack Russell, and a male Staffy-cross were found by a City of Bunbury ranger in June 2022 in the backyard of a Bunbury home. The ranger reported to the RSPCA that the Jack Russell was in poor health, and lowered some food and water over the fence for her.
On July 4, 2022, the ranger took the two dogs to a nearby vet. The male Staffy-cross was dead, and was found to be severely emaciated, the statement said.
The RSPCA reported the Jack Russell had a body condition score of just 1.5 out of 5.
Since coming into care, Milo's weight has almost doubled. She continues to recover with an experienced foster carer and has now been forfeited into RSPCA WA's care.
RSPCA WA Inspector Manager Kylie Green said the situation was completely avoidable, and that it was up to owners to make proper plans for their pets' care.
"The law is clear that we must provide our pets with adequate food and water," she said.
"These dogs were starving to death in their own backyard and their suffering would have been immense.
"If you're going away and not taking your pets, you must make arrangements for your animals to be looked after properly, preferably by a pet sitter or reputable boarding facility."
