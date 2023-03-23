The RSPCA is warning pet owners that DIY medical care is not a replacement for proper veterinary treatment, after a 25-year-old Bunbury man was banned from owning a pet for a year.
The man was also ordered to undergo counselling, after failing to seek proper medical care for his dog, which had suffered serious wounds.
The counselling forms part of a 12-month community-based order handed down in Bunbury Magistrates Court on Thursday, which also includes 20 hours of community service, according to a statement released by the RSPCA.
The offender, who was found guilty at an earlier date, will be required to pay court and care costs of $6035 to the RSPCA.
RSPCA WA reported that an inspector attended the offender's home in Withers in January 2022. She found a three-year-old Kangaroo Hound, in a small cage at the back of the house.
The statement said he had a large wound across his right chest, shoulder and leg which had been stapled shut but was opening and oozing blood.
The dog's owner is reported to have told the inspector and a City of Bunbury ranger that the dog had been injured by a kangaroo the night before while he was out hunting with the dog.
The RSPCA reported the owner stapled the wound closed himself, without using pain relief.
The dog was seized and taken to a local vet who advised that, due to the severity of his condition and injury, amputation of his front leg was the most humane option.
After surgery, the dog was taken to RSPCA WA's Animal Care Centre in Malaga. His ownership has been forfeited to RSPCA WA and he continues to recover in foster care.
RSPCA WA Inspector Manager Kylie Green said DIY medical care was not a replacement for proper veterinary treatment.
"[The dog] was clearly in pain - anyone could see that - and to only receive a few rough and ready staples with no pain relief as treatment is not okay," Ms Green said.
"He needed urgent medical attention. In fact, the wound was so bad his leg needed amputating.
"It is an offence not to get your animals the care they need. It is an offence to let them suffer unnecessarily."
