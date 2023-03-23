Bunbury Mail
Bunbury man receives one-year pet ban for cruelty

Updated March 24 2023 - 3:22pm, first published March 23 2023 - 7:12pm
The dog is coping well in RSPCA care with his missing leg. Picture supplied.

The RSPCA is warning pet owners that DIY medical care is not a replacement for proper veterinary treatment, after a 25-year-old Bunbury man was banned from owning a pet for a year.

