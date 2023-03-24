Bunbury's vast Hockey community came out in force on Thursday night to watch the Australian women's team take on China in the first of a three game series.
About 1500 fans filled Bunbury Hockey Stadium for the international showdown under the newly installed lights, which were officially opened before play.
It was the first time the lights had been used for a major event, and the $264,000 state government project stood up to the test, lighting the up field like it was day time.
Bunbury Mayor Jaysen Miguel, a hockey player himself in his youth, tossed the coin, and the game was underway.
China got off to an aggressive start, but debutant Tatum Stewart, and second game goalkeeper Zoe Newman bolstered the Hockeyroos' defence, and held off the early charge.
The visitors looked like they might break the deadlock in the second quarter. A shot was fired on target, but a last ditch block from Renee Taylor kept the scores level at 0-0 going into half time.
The Aussies made a few attempts at goal in the first half, but they really went on the attack in the third term.
Rebecca Greiner was close with a shot, but no cigar, and China mounted another unsuccessful counter-attack.
With 10 minutes remaining, Greta Hayes almost pounced from close range in a goalmouth scramble, but the breakthrough continued to elude the Hockeyroos.
Both teams fought tooth and nail right to the final few moments. Just as the game was drawing to a close, the Hockeyroos earned their first penalty corner.
The rules of the series don't allow a game to be decided by penalty shootout, so this was the last chance to score a game winning goal.
With 12 seconds left on the clock, The ball was fired in, and Penny Squibb took the shot.
Her drag flick hammered into the left post. It was a mad scramble to recover the ball for a buzzer beater, but China took it away, and the clock struck zero, ending the game scoreless.
Despite the frustration of not finding a winner, Stewart said it was a valuable experience not only for her first game, but for the whole team.
"I don't think you can really anticipate what it's going to be like but I just really enjoyed myself out there tonight." Stewart said after her first match in a Hockeyroos shirt.
"I was having so much fun, so it means a lot to play my first game.
"It was a very physical and fast game and I can't wait to get out there again on Saturday."
The series moves to the Perth Hockey Stadium at Curtin University for match two on March 25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.