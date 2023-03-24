Bunbury Mail
Police call for help in locating man in Bunbury area

Updated March 24 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:41am
Rapid Apprehension Squad detectives are appealing for public assistance to locate 27-year-old Benjamin Ugle, who can assist with a current investigation.

