Police call for help in locating man in Bunbury area

Rapid Apprehension Squad detectives are appealing for public assistance to locate 27-year-old Benjamin Ugle, who can assist with a current investigation.
Mr Ugle is described as a being approximately 174cm tall, slim build with black hair.
He is known to frequent the southern suburbs of Perth and the Bunbury area.
If sighted, members of the public are advised not to approach but to contact police immediately on 131 444.
Anyone with information regarding Mr Ugle's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at crimestopperswa.com.au.
